Ocean’s Heart is a charming indie game inspired by Zelda

Today we come to talk about Ocean’s Heart, a most charming indie game that, as you will appreciate when you watch its trailer, is strongly inspired by The Legend of Zelda and that… You can get this February 10th for €14.99 in Nintendo Switch eShops around the world! The game was released last year on Steam, and finally lands on the hybrid after receiving positive ratings from its users.

we leave you with the indie trailer Ocean’s Heart, as well as its details:

Ocean’s Heart is a top-down action RPG in which you will explore a beautiful archipelago as young Tilia. Hunt down monsters, delve into ancient dungeons, defeat terrible enemies, and solve the mystery of Ocean’s Heart. All this in a beautiful pixelated style. “Ocean’s Heart owes its influences to the manga, so of course I’m thrilled that the game is coming to Nintendo Switch. Ocean’s Heart is a love letter to The Legend of Zelda, but it also has its own uniqueness that sets it apart. It’s about exploring, and the satisfying feeling of finding a mystery out there, and trying to figure out what it means,” said Max Mraz, the developer of Ocean’s Heart. “The title lures you off the path by being full of hidden areas that hide stories and hide new monsters and treasure. After building my vision for Ocean’s Heart from the ground up, it’s satisfying to see my game on the platform of its greatest inspiration.”

