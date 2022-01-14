Nubank rules out interest to buy Banamex

January 13, 2022 | 1:04 p.m.

The Fintech and digital bank, Nubank, ruled out having an interest in buying Citigroup’s consumer banking business in Mexico, Citibanamex.

Through a statement from the digital bank, the fintech calmed the rumors about the analyst speculation that the Brazilian digital lender could consider the acquisition.

“Nubank believes that mergers and acquisitions are an important avenue for growth, but at the moment it has no interest in buying Citibanamex in Mexico,” the fintech reported.

Recently, the digital bank debuted on the New York Stock Exchange with a rise that took its value to 47,000 million dollars, establishing itself as one of the great Latin American banks.

The digital bank, founded in 2013 by the Colombian David Vélez, the American Edward Wible and the Brazilian Cristina Junqueira, put 289.2 million shares on the market, which allowed it to raise some 2,603 ​​million dollars of capital.

Citigroup withdraws

After more than a century of presence in Mexico, US bank Citigroup announced on Tuesday its intention to end commercial banking operations through its subsidiary Banamex in a shift in its strategy, the entity said in a statement.

“The decision to end the activities (in the sector) of the consumer, small business and banking business of the middle market in Mexico is completely in line with the principles of the update of our strategy”, said the president of the group, Jane Fraser, who took office in March of last year.

The US bank has also withdrawn from Asia and Europe to focus on a wealthy global clientele, credit cards and institutional businesses where its competitive advantages “are greatest”.

However, the institution will continue to maintain its presence in Mexico in the investment sector and in institutional business through the Institutional Clients Group, he says.

other buyers

Following Citi’s announcement to exit the consumer banking business in Mexico, BBVA may see an opportunity to consolidate its banking position in Mexico, analysts said in a BofA Global Research note.

However, in the analysis, the specialists commented that a possible merger between BBVA and Banamex would probably face significant regulatory problems in our country.

They explained that this is due to the fact that if combined, their market share would exceed 35% of the total, far surpassing the second largest player (Santander), which has 15% of the total.

Similarly, BofA Global Research mentioned that, on the other hand, Banamex could merge with Santander and create a franchise the size of BBVA, with a similar market share of 23% for both parties.

Regarding the international arena, analysts pointed out that some financial entity outside of Mexico could see this “as an opportunity” to enter the Mexican market.

