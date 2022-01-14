Nubank rules out interest in buying Banamex’s consumer banking business

Nubank of Brazil on Thursday ruled out any interest in buying Citigroup’s Mexican consumer banking business Citibanamex, throwing cold water on analyst speculation that the South American country’s digital lender might consider the acquisition.

After going public in December, Nubank has expanded in Mexico and some analysts said the Citigroup unit, likely to be priced between $4 billion and $8 billion, could be of interest.

“Nubank believes that mergers and acquisitions are an important avenue for growth, but at the moment it has no interest in buying Citibanamex in Mexico,” the fintech said in a statement responding to questions from Reuters.

Citigroup acquired Banamex for $12.5 billion in 2001 after an economic crisis devastated the banking sector in the mid-1990s.

Mexican billionaires such as Carlos Slim and Ricardo Salinas, as well as the Canadian bank scotiabank and the spanish Santander are among the main candidates to buy the assets of Citibanamex.