Not For The Sensitive And Wonderfully Unique: Discover This Hidden Movie On Amazon Prime Video – CINEMABLEND

If you want to discover a gem on the streaming platform, don’t lose sight of ‘The Sacrifice of a Sacred Deer’, by Yórgos Lánthimos.

The world of the seventh art is wonderful because it can generate all kinds of emotions, from the most extreme laughter to tears. The cinema of Yórgos Lánthimos is another story. Facing one of his films is accepting that it is going to leave you with a wound from which you may recover in a few days or leave an indelible mark.. And that’s nice too. If you don’t know his cinema, a good place to start is The sacrifice of a sacred deer, from 2017, which is available in the Amazon Prime Video catalog.

This psychological thriller awarded at the Cannes Film Festival introduces us to a family, the Murphys, who have it all. Steven (Colin Farrell) is a cardiovascular surgeon and Anna (Nicole Kidman) an ophthalmologist. One day, the father meets an orphaned teenager and they develop a friendship. This seemingly innocent young man is about to uncover a mistake from his past that will shatter his stability in the most heartbreaking way possible.

As in every Lanthimos movie, you can expect that The sacrifice of a sacred deer have a bit of different genres: horror, suspense, science fiction and even comedy. The filmmaker mixes elements from all of them to create a unique film that, we already warned, is not suitable for sensitive. Every detail that appears on the scene has been perfectly calculated to make the viewer uncomfortable. The tape warns that it is entering disturbing territory and, instead of distancing ourselves, we want to get closer to discover what it has to tell us.

The director is an expert in that. already did it with Canine (2009), an unclassifiable film about a family whose children remain trapped until a fang falls out. The intensity and aggressiveness progressively increase in the film until ending in an ending that haunts your head days after seeing it. Something similar happens with The sacrifice of a sacred deer, whose events end in a terrible and fascinating scene at the same time.

Part of the film’s appeal is its cast. Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell bring the main couple to life. Nothing new in them, since they do an excellent job. The one who stands out, though, is Barry Keoghan, who plays the brooding family friend. Keoghan is an Irish actor in his early 30s who the industry has already taken notice of. In addition to The sacrifice of a sacred deer, it appears in Dunkirk (2017), the green knight (2021) and Eternals (2021).

If you feel like doing a Lanthimos double, until December 31 is also available at Amazon Prime Video Locust, another essential title of the director. On this occasion, the director delves into the romantic genre to present a world in which it is not allowed to live without a partner. Singles are taken to a hotel and only have 45 days to get out of there with a partner. If they do not find anyone, they will be turned into an animal that they have previously chosen.

