‘No time to die’ starts with an Easter Egg that hints at its tragic end and connects with ‘Casino Royale’

SPOILERS beware!

* We mention specific details of ‘No time to die’ and we talked about final of the movie. If you haven’t seen it, don’t keep reading!

That ‘No time to die’ ended in tragedy was written long before Cary Fukunaga, its director, joined the project. In fact, the ‘James Bond’ team knew this from Daniel Craig’s first film as 007, ‘Casino Royale’.

Craig himself recently revealed it, saying that after his first experience the first thing he did was ask the boss of the saga, Barbara Broccoli, about the films he was going to make, showing his desire to kill the character in the last one. “He didn’t even think about it, he directly said yes. So we made a deal at the time and I told him how I wanted to do it. It was the only way I could see myself ending my time in the saga.Then someone else would take over. Barbara has stood her ground.”

Thus, another option for Craig’s farewell was never considered, hence the ‘No Time to Die’ team could play freely with what was to come. Fukunaga himself explains it, revealing that at the beginning of the film they decided include a little nod both to the sad ending and to Craig’s origins as Bond. The Easter Egg can be seen in the scene where Bond tries to get over the loss of Vesper (Eva Green), an agent he fell in love with in ‘Casino Royale’, and who lost her life on that tape.

“There is a very important Easter Egg in that grave that Bond visits in Matera”, Fukunaga tells Variety. “About Vesper’s grave, which we don’t pay too much attention to or focus on at any point, but for those checking out the scene; there are two skeletons holding a message carved in stone. It is a Latin phrase that Mark [Tildesley, diseñador de producción] and I had seen in the main basilica where the bridge is located. The phrase says: ‘What you are, I once was, and what I am, you will be’. So it was written in the beginning“.

Visual effects yes, but carefully

Fukunaga, who in the aforementioned interview gives numerous details about the production and his approach when taking charge of ‘James Bond’, he also explains why he thinks you have to be very careful when using visual effects and computer generated retouches.

“When I started making movies, I tried to stay away from it completely. As I’ve progressed in my projects, I’ve come to know the moments when visual effects can be used. In a Bond movie, where the action scenes are actually done, and much of it is tangible and on screen, you’re much more vulnerable to visual effects. that somehow undermine the sense of reality that you are trying to create. So you have to be much more judicious with the use of them”.

“We were able to use computer retouches to go to more places, you know, the Faroe Islands became the Sakhalin Peninsula and in Pinewood we simulated Cuba. But hopefully the audience will never squeak“.

‘No time to die’ is launched in physical format in Spain on January 21 and will be available on DVD, Blu-Ray and 4K Ultra HD.