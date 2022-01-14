Nissan Frontier will come to Colombia from Argentina, with a Euro 6 engine

It has been officially reported that the Nissan Frontier produced in Argentina will be exported to Colombia and Chile. There are news.

With the 2022 update of nissan frontier in South America several important news are revealed. The first thing is that the pick-up will arrive at the colombian market imported from Argentina with a more efficient engine in terms of carbon emissions.

Until now this model was sold in Colombia brought from Mexico but it will be different in the coming months, a new distribution from which Chile will also benefit. Frontier will have as its production epicenter the plant of Saint Elizabeth in Cordoba, Argentina.

Its manufacture in that country is possible thanks to the investment of $130 million in favor of optimizing and expanding the processes that take place there. During this year there will be start to assembly of the model that will reach national territory.

New Nissan Frontier: less emissions

As we said, one of the highlights of the Argentine Nissan Frontier will be the incorporation of a propulsion system that complies with the emission limits corresponding to the known Euro 6 standard, applied to different pollutants produced by automobiles.

In this sense, Nissan stated that the Santa Isabel plant will be the Euro 6 export center for Latin America. In addition to this there are some renovations of design and equipment on board according to the models produced in Thailand and Mexico.

Its exterior aesthetic has a redesigned front: New radiator grille, bumper and lighting kit. In the rear there is also bumper renovations, wheels and appearance of the bar on the cargo box.

On board it has an eight-inch multimedia screen and a seven-inch touch screen instrument panel. The engines are the same: 2.3-liter turbodiesel from 160 hp and 402 Nm of torque, and the 2.3-litre biturbo diesel unit from 190 hp and 450 Nm.

