Nintendo Switch Online offers free Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

The adventure starring Captain Toad is the first Sample Game of 2022.

If you are users of nintendo switch online you are in luck, since The first Sample Game of the service in this 2022 has already been revealed. The title chosen by Nintendo itself for this promotion is Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker.

For those of you who are not very clear about what the Nintendo Switch Online Sample Games consist of, it is worth mentioning that, It is a free access that lasts seven days, that is, one week, to a game previously selected by the Japanese company. This addition to the Nintendo service usually takes place every month and a half, so it is not something so sporadic.

Nintendo Switch Online offers Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker free for one week

Regarding the announcement, it was made official yesterday through the Twitter account of Nintendo of America. In the aforementioned announcement, as you can imagine, it was confirmed that Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker was available for a whole week at no cost to Nintendo Switch Online users., starting today, Thursday, January 13, from 7:00 p.m. (10:00 am PT) and ending on January 20. Of course, this promotion includes the entire game, so you have a whole week to complete the adventure starring Captain Toad.

On the other hand, if after the sample week you want to get hold of the game to have it in your library forever, Nintendo has also reported an offer to acquire the title. Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker has a 30% discount in the eShop until January 16, so it seems like the right time to buy it. Also, if, for whatever reason, in a week you do not have time to complete it, surely you like to know that the game save the progress you have made during those seven days of testing, either to buy it now or later.

Prepare to dodge dangers in #CaptainToad: Treasure Tracker, available for #NintendoSwitchOnline members to try from 1/13, 10 AM PT – 1/20, 11:59 PM PT! This title is available to purchase on the #NintendoSwitch #eShop for 30% off until 1/16, 11:59 PM PT!https://t.co/3QkwptJZsV pic.twitter.com/vrpFEG80iR – Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 12, 2022

In case you want to know more about Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, This is a 3D adventure, puzzle and platform game in which we will accompany Captain Toad and Toadette through different worlds full of obstacles and enemies. The game it was released for Wii U and then it had its version for Nintendo Switch, which, logically, is the version that you will be able to enjoy. Having said all this, it only remains to say that you enjoy the new Nintendo Switch Online Sample Game as much as you can.

