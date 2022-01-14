Nintendo removes videos of a mod for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Today we bring you a news related to YouTube. As reported by user Waikuteru, Nintendo would have claimed for copyright the videos on his channel, which consisted of covering a popular mod for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild called “Second Wind”. As reported by himself, the company would have made inaccessible about 40 videos that dealt with the subject. We leave you with Waikuteru’s statements:

Nintendo has attacked my channel and has removed 40 videos so far. If this continues, the channel will be blank within a week. I know many of you like mods, hence the subscription. There is only one way to change Nintendo’s cessation of mods and that is to convince Nintendo with a large number of people to change their mind. The goal is to bring together so many people that Nintendo has to listen to us.

as you know, Nintendo only claims content that infringes its copyright and shows modifications of games that they plan to commercialize in the near future. For example, when they claimed the battle royale of Super Mario, shortly after they released Super Mario Bros. 35. The reason why all these videos may have been pulled from YouTube may be due to the proximity of the sequel to Breath of the Wild, which, as we remind you, will be released this year worldwide.

What do you think? were you aware of this mod of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild? From the page we remind you that we do not give and will not give coverage to this kind of content, and we do not recommend consuming it either, since it can bring various problems, such as errors in your games.

