Nathy Peluso, Cardi B, a musical and its museum in Alcoy

2021 has relaunched the popular figure of Camilo Sesto among the new generations. His songs have been sampled or covered by artists such as Cardi B or Nathy Peluso, they become viral and a show is created on his songs that tours Spain. In his native Alcoy, meanwhile, the plan is that the work in his museum will allow results in 2022.

A great advance compared to a few years ago. On January 13, 2016, his followers demanded recognition in their own city through a Facebook post. So, Camilo Blanes Cortés neither had a dedicated street nor had he had that official tribute. Shortly after received the title of favorite son and gave name to a mall.

“It has been, is and will always be a benchmark for all those who love and dedicate themselves to this difficult world of music”, says the councilor for culture Raül Llopis. Gilberto Molina, from the Alcoy fan club, celebrates the versions of artists such as the two young rappers as a positive way of transcending through them to an audience that did not know the era of greatest success of the singer.

It is the decade of the 70s in which his songs achieve a huge impact that now feeds this interest. His interpretation of Gethsemane, a theme from the opera rock Jesus Christ Superstar, was the protagonist of a compilation of videos of reactions that they spun on Twitter to highlight the recognition among singing professionals. Camilo’s vocal ability is also highlighted by Llopis. “Without detracting from anyone, his level has never been reached with the strength and voice with which he delighted us”.

There is a very niche underworld within YouTube that I find very funny: people —often singing teachers— who listen to Camilo Sesto’s Oración del Huerto for the first time.

And they end up making faces of pleasure and excitement that are more sincere than those in porn.

Rap and Camilo

It premiered in December Wound, the film with which Halle Berry makes her directorial debut. Her time on Netflix placed her prominently among the millions of users that the platform has. And so it was the number 1 movie on this channel in 21 countries. In those and many more, the theme could be heard in the first fight scene bet it. Cardi B’s latest single opens with precisely Something from me, his number 1 in 1972 in Spain and Argentina.

“I think it’s amazing,” Llopis points out with a smile. The alderman values ​​”that this singer of Hispanic origins, but who sings rap in English for such an international market, has been able to see the transcendence of a figure like him“. And with that he proves “that he has placed Camilo once again in the spotlight, in the soundtrack of a movie that has succeeded.”

The use of the melodies and songs of Camilo Sesto continues to be recurrent, as proven by the indexers that deal with this use in the industry, not only in the Latin American market where it was very successful. Jay-Z and Prodigy are examples of artists who have worked on them, as happened with water from two rivers Y when i say no.

In the Apolo de Alcoy they gather around five hundred objects related to the artist.



The museum

They also see this scope in a popular initiative, the space they have in the Apolo de Alcoy. There Molina and the other followers of the singer have already gathered around five hundred pieces about him. And that they started very modestly, collecting albums.

“Little by little they have given us records, vinyl and cassettes,” he says. And so they have gone as far as he considers “a prelude to what would be the museum”. From the published works they have gone on to have some of the objects he had, such as a record player or the party cap from when he went out in the Jewish troupe. With that affection for his work, Molina hopes that the official museum will soon arrive in the city, in the old Casa del Capellán.

Although this has not yet arrived, Molina is proud that there are already foreign visitors who take advantage of their visit to Spain to expressly approach Alcoy and see this space. “People have come from 18 different countries”, indicates, “from Mexico, Japan, Sweden or Switzerland”. Even, he points out, people who discovered him musically after his death. Llopis points out about this new resurgence that “we are in a sweet moment for all of us who have known him in active service very little“.

