My Hero Academia will have a Battle Royale and you can play it for free

The popularity of My Hero Academia continues to increase, so Bandai Namco wants to take advantage of it to pamper players. This will be possible thanks to a new game in the saga that will leave behind the fighting genre to bet on a Battle Royale.

This morning we learned the first details of My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble, title that is in development for consoles and PC. This proposal will allow fans to experience exciting pitched battles as Izuku Midoriya and company.

My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble will offer free-to-play battles

The first details about My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble they came to light in July 2021, when Bandai Namco filed several trademarks with the World Intellectual Property Organization. A couple of them were related to the successful Japanese franchise.

We now know that the acronym “MHUR” referred to My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble, Battle Royale scheduled to debut on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam).

For now very few details of the project have been revealed, so there is no estimated release date yet. In accordance with Weekly Jump (via Gematsu), My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble It will offer a free experience, as it will debut as free-to-play, and games for up to 24 players.

Also, we know that Bandai Namco is preparing a Closed Beta for some lucky ones to try the title before anyone else. Below you can see some images of the title, which confirm the appearance of iconic characters.

While we know more about it, we invite you to visit this link to know all the news about My Hero Academia and their games.

