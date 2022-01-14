More superheroes land in 2022

2022 maintains the inertia that had already been gaining speed in terms of the presentation of films related to the universes of the great creators of superhero stories, such as DC and Marvel. Keeping up with each of these stories is becoming increasingly complicated, so it is advisable not to go crazy, take things easy and plan your visit to the cinema in advance.

Here I leave you with the main releases that you can enjoy during 2022:

batman

Premiere: March 4

Production house: DC

Directed by Matt Reeves, this movie caught the attention of all fans of this action saga at the time it was announced that the British actor Robert Patterson he was going to give life to the hooded vigilante. From what can be seen in the short films that have been released so far, this version will show a much more violent and dark Batman than in the versions that have been recorded in recent times.

Morbius

Premiere: April 1

Production house: Marvel

It is finally expected that this film will premiere in April, which had a release date of July 10, 2020. The pandemic and the small number of theatergoers stopped its premiere on up to seven occasions. This film shows Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto), who is sick with a rare blood disorder that can cause death, how he decides to save other people who suffer the same fate, seeking a cure for the disease. However, what at first appears to be a radical success is soon revealed to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease, infecting him with a type of vampirism.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Premiere: May 6

Production house: Marvel

After six years of waiting, the sequel to Doctor Strange (2016) will finally hit the cinema in 2022. This time, after the events of “Avengers: Endgame”, Dr. Stephen Strange (benedict cumberbatch) continues his investigation of the Time Stone. This leads him to cast a forbidden spell that opens the door to a multiverse, allowing in various strange characters, including an alternate version of himself, thus the threat to humanity is immense. Especially since the joint forces of Strange himself, Wong (Benedict Wong) and Wanda Maximoff (elizabeth olsen), might not be enough.

Thor: Love & Thunder

Premiere: 8 july

Production house: Marvel

With this film, which is one of the most anticipated of the year, the character of Thor will become the only hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to have four films as the protagonist. In this new film, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) meets with Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who becomes Mighty Thor, which will give this story a new twist.

Black Adam

Premiere: 29 july

Production house: DC

starring actor Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, this movie will show the character Black Adam, who is one of the antiheroes within the history of Shazam. It is expected that, as usual in the films of this artist, this film will be full of action and many funny moments.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse, Part 1

Premiere: 7 october

Production house: Marvel

After the movie “Spider-Man: Into de Spider-Verse” won the Oscar for best animated film in 2018, Marvel Studios will release its sequel this year, but divided into two parts. The first one shows again the character of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), who embarks on an epic adventure that will transport him across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy (hailee steinfeld) and a new group of superheroes to take on a villain more powerful than any they’ve ever met.

Flash

Premiere: 4 november

Production house: DC

Although not much is known about the plot of this film, it is known that the character of Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) will run into parallel universes with the superhero Batman, at different times, so the characters played by Batman will appear on the screen. Ben Affleck Y Michael Keaton, who reappears in his role he did in 1989.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Premiere: 11 november

Production house: Marvel

This is another of the films that absolutely nothing is known about its plot. The little that is known is that, instead of looking for a substitute for the character characterized by the deceased Chadwick Boseman, T’Challa, the story will focus on other characters such as his sister Shuri (Letitia Wright), as well as in Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), Ramonda (Angela Bassett), General Okoye (danai gurira) or W’Kabi (Daniel Kaluya), among others.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Premiere: December 16

Production house: DC

The “Aquaman” movie (2018) turned out to be a pleasant surprise due to the box office success and the millions they represented for DC. At the head of the project returns Jason Momoa, along with characters like Mera (Amber Heard), Atlanta (Nicole Kidman) and King Orm (patrick wilson), among others. There are still no details of the plot of this long-awaited production directed by James Wan.