Monterrey company offers 16 billion dollars in cryptocurrencies for Banamex

A company located in the city of Monterey, Nuevo León, seeks to create the first hybrid banking in Mexico and for this it has offered 16 billion dollars in cryptocurrencies by the financial institution Banamex.

On Tuesday, the signing citi, which in 2001 bought the bank Mexican, revealed that he will leave the consumer banking and business banking CitiBanamex, as part of its new strategic vision.

Through a statement, the firm Isatek stated through its executive director, Alfonso Jimenez Perez, its interest in acquiring the assets of Banamex and launched the first offer, for 16 billion dollars from its cryptocurrency Amero, to create the first entity hybrid banking in Mexico.

The leader of the firm cryptocurrencies made its offer known once Citi Group put Banamex up for sale as part of its plan to close commercial banking operations in Mexico.

The businessman pointed out that they are attentive to know “how much the amount for the purchase would amount to, in cryptocurrencies, of the financial institution”, whose assets for sale include its branches, Afore, insurance, debit and credit card business.

He pointed out that in financial circles there are versions of offers for Banamex, between 13 thousand and 14 thousand million dollars, for which “Isatek raises its hand with the first offer for 16 thousand million dollars in cryptocurrencies“.

According to private analysts, Banamex’s business would reach up to 15 billion dollars being the fifth largest player in the Mexican financial market.

Jiménez Pérez said that with the transaction he tries to “expand Isatek’s foray into the financial market, promoter of Amero, the Mexican cryptocurrency backed by real estate for an amount of 60 billion dollars“.

He remembered that now that the Bank of Mexico you will create your own cryptocurrencyIsatek wants to “enter hybrid banking” adding that “globally hybrid banks are forming and traditional banks are now into cryptocurrencies.”

This Thursday, the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, requested this “return Banamex to Mexico” after the American Citigroup announced that it will close its retail banking operations in the country, which includes the CitiBanamex brand.

In addition, the president “celebrated” that the Mexican tycoon Ricardo Salinas Pliego, owner of Banco Azteca, “has expressed his interest in buying it.”

And he considered that “the same could be thought” of Charles Slim from Inbursa, from Carlos Hank Gonzalez of Banorte and of Jose Javier Garza Calderon and a group of investors from the state of Nuevo León.

