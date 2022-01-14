MLB and the Association met by Zoom
Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association (MLBPA) held a negotiating session via Zoom on Thursday, the first major talks since the work stoppage began six weeks ago.
The league submitted a new proposal that included, according to sources, significant increases in pay for players with more than two years of service, with top players earning significantly more in performance-based bonuses. The proposal also included ideas to address the issue of alleged service-time manipulation — something of great concern to players — to encourage teams to include coveted prospects on Opening Day rosters.
MLB also made proposals on issues where the parties had already found common ground, some in direct response to players’ desire to incentivize competition. Among them are the draft lottery, which would help deter concerns about losing on purpose in pursuit of a higher seed in the amateur draft, postseason expansion and designated hitter in both leagues.
Thursday’s meeting was initiated by MLB in an effort to find a way toward a new collective bargaining agreement. Since the lockout began, the two sides had met in recent weeks to discuss other issues, but Thursday was the first time they had discussed major economic issues.
According to sources consulted, the main objective of the players’ union is a substantial change in baseball’s economic system, including three key components that have been part of the CBA for decades: free agency after six years, eligibility for the Super Two and the profit sharing system.
MLB’s proposal before the shutdown included a number of concessions to players, including an NBA-style draft lottery system, universal BD, increased minimum wage, raising the competitive balance tax (CBT) threshold and the elimination of the qualifying offer system, which would remove compensation in the form of draft spots from all free agents.
MLB also offered a 14-team postseason format as part of a proposal that would raise the CBT threshold from $210 million to $214 million, eventually reaching $220 million. The Union’s most recent proposal before the lockout included raising the CBT threshold to $245 million and a 12-team postseason format.
.