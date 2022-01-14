MIUI 13 Global based on Android 12 will be available very soon for these mid-range Xiaomi

On December 28, Xiaomi officially announced the launch of MIUI 13 in China and, a few hours later, displayed the confirmed deployment schedule for both the China ROMs and its Global version including several high-end phones as well as some of the best-selling mid-range phones such as the Redmi Note 10 family, which is very close to being able to receive MIUI 13 Global based on Android 12.

Apparently, this will not be the only series of phones that will receive this version very soon since, as we can read through Xiaomiui, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G They have also begun their period of adaptation to this new version and will be able to enjoy it in no time.

Xiaomi’s mid-range will also have its dose of MIUI 13 Global

In this case, Xiaomiui has once again shared a screenshot that would correspond to the MIUI internal code where it can be seen that both the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G They will receive very soon the Global and European ROMs of MIUI 13 based on Android 12.



Internal code confirming MIUI 13 Global for the Xiaomi 11 Lite family

Specifically, the Mi 11 Lite will receive these updates under the versions V13.0.1.0.SKQMIXM and V13.0.1.0.SKQEUXM, while the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G will do so with the versions V13.0.1.0.SKIMIXM and V13.0.1.0.SKIEUXM, thus being able to enjoy all the novelties presented by the Asian firm with this software, from aesthetic improvements to improvements in the general performance of the equipment.

These will be the first Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO that will be able to update to MIUI 13 Global officially





As we have detailed in previous posts, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G will not be the only ones to receive this update in the first instance, and that is that Xiaomi shared a fairly complete list of terminals that are included in the first phase of deployment and that will take place throughout the first quarter of this year.

