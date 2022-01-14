Ministry of Health reduces the days of isolation for people with Covid-19 from 14 to seven

The Ministry of Health indicated that the confirmed cases of Covid-19 that do not require hospitalization should drive a isolation seven days, and not 14, as reported in the Standardized Guideline for Surveillance epidemiological and by Laboratory of Viral Respiratory Disease.

In his document, he explained that people must also isolate themselves at home for seven days if they are cases suspects of the virus and must have follow-up through daily monitoring during those days.

He explained that in case the positive case of SARS-CoV-2, it is necessary to indicate the isolation of the patient for seven days, from the beginning of the symptom.

Previously, the Ministry of Health recommended 14 days of isolation for people who tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Given this, the infectologist Alexander Macias He said it’s reasonable for people to go back to work on the eighth day of symptoms.

“It is reasonable that they can go back to work on the 8th. day after the onset of symptoms. If we isolate 14 of them, we will be left without people to work,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

In the same message, the former influenza czar during Felipe Calderón’s six-year term warned people who had the virus after January 1 to assume they have the variant Omicron.

“Get in fast and get out fast,” he said.

The Health Secretary of Mexico reported that the country registered this Thursday 43 thousand 523 new infections of the Covid-19 for a total of 4 million 257 thousand 776 cases, in addition to 148 deaths to reach 300 thousand 912 total deaths.

The more than 43,000 infections represent the third highest number of cases, in addition to the fact that 33,626 and 44,187 cases were reported on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Despite these figures, Mexico remains the sixteenth country in the world in number of infections confirmed and it is the fifth with the most deaths from this cause, behind the United States, Brazil, India and Russia, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

Of the number of confirmed cases, there are 257 thousand 283 active, who have presented symptoms during the last 14 days and account for 5.7% of the total.

With information from EFE.