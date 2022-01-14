Ministry of Health reduces isolation by covid-19 to 7 days

Blanca Valdez

The Ministry of Health informed the medical units that the isolation of patients with suspected covid-19 be from five to seven days, and no longer 14, because, he stated, by then they stop transmitting the virus.

According to the update of Standardized Guidelines for Epidemiological and Laboratory Surveillance of Viral Respiratory Disease, suspected cases, related to people positive for covid-19, would stop spreading from the first symptoms and basically on the sixth day, but, if it is a conservative situation, they could be extended seven days.

The document details that cases that meet the definition of SARI They should be referred to a second or third level care unit for management.

It also recommended that Ag-RDT tests should only be used in patients who meet the operational definition of a suspected case of viral respiratory disease, so their application It will have to be done during the first seven days after the onset of symptoms.

The section of Use and usefulness of antigenic tests for SARS-CoV-2 (Ag-RDT) It is aimed at all first level epidemiological surveillance units and second and third level hospital units of care, members of the national network of public health laboratories and personnel of the national health system.

“Ag-RDT tests are not recommended as the first diagnostic option in asymptomatic people, due to the low sensitivity that they present, therefore, it is recommended to maintain quarantine and monitor the appearance of signs and symptoms to perform molecular diagnosis”

The Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE) recommended that can be used as a complementary diagnostic tool in remote communities, marginalized indigenous populations, pregnant women, health personnel and migrants.

