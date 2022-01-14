Microsoft Teams updates its app for iOS and Android with this very useful ‘Walkie-talkie’ function

Two years after its introduction, Microsoft finally publishes the functionality of ‘Walkie-talkie’ so that Teams also becomes the perfect tool for professionals.

We have known for some time that Microsoft prepared this option walkie talkie for teams, a special functionality that will be ready very soon to increase the communication options of the most widely used online collaborative work tool on the planet, integrating seamlessly into Teams mobile apps on both iOS and Android.

In fact, it is that the idea of ​​Microsoft is that Teams is also the perfect tool for frontline workers such as firefighters, paramedics, emergency services, law enforcement or any other professional who uses devices in their daily work push to talk, although in this case the communications work through mobile data or Wi-Fi.

It is obvious that this partially limits the functionality of Teams as walkie, well the device will need to always be connected to the Internet, although it also offers versatility for a tool that with the pandemic and remote work has become almost essential for countless work teams.

Be that as it may, after two years of development, Microsoft has made public today the deployment of this functionality in the Teams applications for mobiles, indicating the colleagues of The Verge that it begins its journey on both Android and iOS to reach everyone.

Not only that, and Microsoft has also announced an agreement with Zebra Technologies, a company specialized in devices for professionals, which will make it possible for the Lincolnshire, Illinois manufacturer’s next smartphones to implement an exclusive push-to-talk button with which we can activate this functionality of Teams directly, through an essential physical drive, for example for those who work with safety gloves.

The truth is that these functions, which are more basic, are precisely being the most overlooked in today’s most popular messaging and communications tools, with Teams now coming to push to talk, WhatsApp allowing only the sending of previously recorded asynchronous audio or Apple presenting its own technology of walkie talkie back in 2018 for the Apple Watch, an option that works on FaceTime calls.

Microsoft’s introduction to the option to walkie talkie in teams

Surely not many of you are going to use this new Teams option on a daily basis, although for some it will be useful at work and for others just fun being able to communicate directly with your friends, colleagues or family through push to talk through the Microsoft tool.

Anyway, we didn’t want to end without leave you with the video published by the Redmond firm to explain how this option works walkie talkie in teams… Do not miss it!

