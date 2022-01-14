Megan Fox’s ‘toi et moi’ engagement ring has a beautiful meaning

Ariana Grande also wears a ‘toi et moi’ on her left hand. Adorned with an oval-cut diamond, set on an east-west axis on a platinum band, the singer’s ring also features a dainty pearl (which her fans believe was taken from her grandfather’s tie clip).

Ariana Grande engagement ring. Instagram: @Arianagrande

Alan Ferguson proposed to singer Solange with a unique ‘toi et moi’ ring. The singer, who parted ways with the director in 2019, received an art deco gold ring, adorned with a square-cut diamond set in claws and flanked by an emerald-cut diamond. The key difference? The slight separation between gemstones.

The ‘toi et moi’ rings are not just for proposals. Kylie Jenner unveiled hers on Instagram last year (the businesswoman wears it on her left hand, but not her ring finger), along with the style mini me from his daughter Stormi, complete with undersized diamonds. ‘Dad bought us matching rings,’ Kylie wrote online. A gift from her partner, Travis Scott.

Most recently, Machine Gun Kelly proposed to Megan Fox with a ring designed by British jeweler Stephen Webster, which incorporates their birthstones. The emerald and the diamond are “set in two magnetic bands of thorns that come together like two halves of the same soul, forming the dark heart that is our love,” he explained in an Instagram post. Who knew that rappers were so romantic?