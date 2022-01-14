Meet the complete soundtrack of Hotel Transylvania 4, the animated film starring Selena Gomez

Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania premiered on January 14, 2022 on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform to tell us about a new series of adventures of Dracula and his gang of monsters. To mark the fourth installment in the animated saga, the producers turned to a soundtrack full of energy.

Since May 2021, the first trailer for the film was presented, which was set to music by BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That”. Although the event was great news for fans of the franchise, its premiere could represent a farewell for its followers as it is believed to be the last film in the saga.

In back of Hotel Transylvania 4 are the directors Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska. For the original version of the film, Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg, Adam Sandler, Steve Buscemi, David Spade and Keegan-Michael Key were brought in to voice the characters.

According to the original synopsis, a terrifying event will unfold because Johnny, Dracula’s son-in-law, believes that his father-in-law does not accept him because he is different, so he will seek the help of Van Helsing, who will give him the Monstrifier Ray. . Instead of making things easier, this contraption will complicate everything when all the hotel guests turn into humans and the humans into monsters.

Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania soundtrack tracklist

The soundtrack for the animated film was composed by Mark Mothersbaugh, who previously worked on series or film productions, such as ‘What We Do in the Shadows’, ‘Holmes & Watson’, ‘The Lego Ninjago Movie’. Next, we present the songs that appear in the soundtrack from Hotel Transylvania 4: