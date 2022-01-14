Matrix and the ribeye

Now what Matrix Resurrection it’s blowing heads and playing with nostalgia, that siren song that drives half the world crazy, it’s worth remembering the Matrix original, and specifically, Cifra, who in addition to being a traitor is one of the most interesting characters in the film. In a memorable scene, eating with the evil Agent Smith (in the now eternal face of Hugo Weaving), Cifra (played by Joe Pantoliano) holds the fork before his eyes the piece of rare ribeye he is about to eat and tells him says to Smith: “You know what? I know that this steak does not exist, I know that when I put it in my mouth, the Matrix is ​​telling my brain that it is juicy and that it is delicious. After nine years, do you know what I’ve realized? Ignorance is bliss.” And he lets out a sigh of delight as he chews on the veal.

Basically, this is what Jorge Dioni López talks about in The Spain of swimming pools (award for the essay of the year by the booksellers guild of Madrid), of how important it has been for the success of libertarian nihilism among the middle and lower middle classes to bring them to live in small communities on the outskirts, the PAUs, a model of isolationist social segregation in which the diversity of neighborhoods disappears and poverty and inequality become things that only exist on TV. “Ignorance is bliss.”

Basically, this is also a problem that Empty Spain speaks of when it denounces that large cities use rural areas as their backyard. Inland Spain, far from the big cities and sunny beaches, has become the real world of the Matrix, the human macro-farm with black skies and infected caves, where the stench, the filth and the inconvenience of producing food are concentrated. energy and labor for the big cities, to keep the rebellious machines that subjugate humans active, in exchange for building us a PAU with a swimming pool, park, concerted school and shopping center, a paradise of fibs delighted to ignore that their consumption of meat requires that the towns of Soria or Segovia be left without running water due to the contamination of aquifers caused by intensive livestock farming. A PAU is a sophisticated peri-urban world that lives apart from the stenches of farms, the explosives of mines, and the visual impact of windmills and solar farms.

The feared future of Empty Spain appears in the first scene of blade runner 2049, in which Agent K (Ryan Gosling) flies over vast wastelands made up entirely of solar panels that power the megacity of Los Angeles, and lands on a mega-farm that produces worms to feed the human overpopulation.

“Ignorance is bliss,” says Cifra, savoring his delicious piece of veal. Cipher delivers his own to be returned to the Matrix and as the only payment for the betrayal asks Agent Smith to re-enter him into the Matrix to make him rich and erase his memory (which, by the way, has echoes of Balzac’s famous quote about fortune and crime). Cifra doesn’t want to remember the nine years he was away, in the bleak real world, because the condition for enjoying money and steaks is that the truth doesn’t appear, not even in memory. And a spoiler: that was the last ribeye that Cifra ate.