Marvel could return Ben Affleck as Daredevil in Dr. Strange 2

MADRID, January 13 (EuropaPress).- After Charlie Cox, the Daredevil of the Netflix series, has starred in a nice cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: No Way Home) as Peter Parker’s lawyer, the future of Matt Murdock within the Marvel Universe could be linked not only to the face of Cox himself. And it is that new information suggests that Ben Affleck, who played Marvel’s blind vigilante in 2003, could appear Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness, as an alternate version of the character.

It was precisely through Twitter where bigscreenleaks He stated that Marvel Stuidos contacted the actor’s team in late 2021 to make a cameo as Daredevil in the film directed by Sam Raimi.



“For more than obvious reasons, I was asked to keep it a secret, but Marvel approached Affleck for a cameo as Daredevil. They sent the preliminary contracts to his team, although I am not sure that any of this reached him, ”he explained. bigscreenleaks.

“You have to keep in mind that I found out about this in October/November, so anything could have happened since then. However, I didn’t hear anything new about it.”

Affleck’s relationship with superheroes has had its ups and downs since he played the protector of Hell’s Kitchen, coming to confess on many occasions that he regretted having incarnated it. However, over time, the actor would once again put on the mantle of another comic book character, Batman.



His version of the dark knight debuted in the UDC in 2016 under the orders of Zack Snyder in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and would repeat his role in the cameo of suicide squad and the later, League of Justice. The interpreter still has his last appearance pending as Batman in the film directed by Andy Muschietti, Flash.

In the solo movie Daredevil, written and directed by Mark Steven Johnson, Affleck’s character faced the psychopathic villain, Bullseye, played by Colin Farrell, and Kingpin, the criminal kingpin played here by actor Michael Clarke Duncan, whom many will remember for his role in The green Mile.

Although it was not well received by critics and the public, the film had a spin off starring Daredevil’s partner, Elektra, who was again played by actress Jennifer Garner, experienced in martial arts due to her role as Sidney Bristow in Alias.



To check whether or not Ben Affleck will make a cameo in Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness fans will have to wait until next March 25. Moment in which the film will be released, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, who will embody the master of the mystical arts after his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

He is accompanied in the cast, Benedict Wong, who will once again be his faithful companion Wong; Chiwetel Ejiofor as Strange’s rival Mordo; and Elizabeth Olsen, who will once again be Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch. In addition, actress Xochitl Gómez is scheduled to make her debut as a new heroine, América Chávez, whose powers may well be key to the multiversal plot.