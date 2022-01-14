Mark Wahlberg launches new tequila and wants to compete with the brands of Dwayne Johnson and George Clooney

Over the years, some Hollywood stars have gradually become entrepreneurs, reinvesting the fortunes they have made from entertainment in different businesses.

Like Robert de Niro, who owns a restaurant in Tribeca, New York. OR Mark Wahlberg, which has a series of food places with the name of “Wahlburgers”.

The latter returned to the charge by becoming the main investor in a brand of tequila in Mexico,”Flecha Azul”.

“It’s funny because when it was first mentioned to me, I said ‘absolutely not'”Wahlberg told CNN.

Finally, upon learning about the project, in which a businessman and golfer Abraham Ancer also participate, he was convinced and made the decision.

The actor has acknowledged on several occasions that he is a fan of this distillate.

“I said ‘I want to put my money where my mouth is and write a big check and get involved with your brand and use all my resources’… Everything we have will be leveraged and used to make sure this brand is as successful as possible.” detailed.

not the first

In the film industry, the experience of other celebrities with tequila is well known. One of them is George Clooney, which created the Casamigos brand and which it finally sold in 2017 for a record figure of US$ 1,000 million.

Another example is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who owns Teremana. He is joined by Kendall Jenner with the 818 line.

“The space is growing thanks to guys like Dwayne who have created a lot of awareness and excitement”Wahlberg acknowledged, adding, “I’ve tried their product, they haven’t tried mine! Those guys know me very well, they know my competitive spirit!”

“Let’s go for everyone’s place… We plan to be the best because we have the best product. It is the best value proposition for the client,” he said.