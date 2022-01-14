Mario Party Superstars is the best-selling game last week in Japan

Famitsu continues with his usual appointment every Thursday thanks to which we can meet sales data for video games and consoles in Japan, this being especially interesting as it is the first full week of 2022 that begins with Nintendo clearly sending in the Japanese country.

To give you an idea, The 10 best-selling games of the week in Japan are for Nintendo Switch beginning with Mario Party Superstars which was the best seller with 45,874 units totaling 771,575 copies sold in Japan since its release on October 29, 2021.

Further down we find Pokémon Shiny Diamond / Shiny Pearl, in third place we have Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and, if we continue with the list, the rest are still games for the Nintendo hybrid like Super Smash Bros Ultimate or the version for this platform Minecraft. Here is the complete list:

1. Mario Party Superstars

2. Pokémon Shining Diamond / Shining Pearl

3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

4. Super Smash Bros Ultimate

5. minecraft

6. Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain

Brain vs. Brain 7.Animal Crossing: New Horizons

New Horizons 8. Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!

Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! 9. Ring Fit Adventure

10. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

Switch also leads the sale of consoles

Going for the sale of Nintendo Switch consoles is also a leader and, in fact, the three best-selling consoles are the different models of the Nintendo hybrid, from the new OLED to Lite through the “traditional” version, while in fourth and fifth place they are occupied by PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition respectively. Here is the console sales ranking: