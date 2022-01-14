Mario Party Superstars is imposed on Pokémon remakes as the best-selling game in Japan

Nintendo Switch games continue to occupy the top, while its OLED version remains the best-selling console.

It’s been seven weeks that Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl have remained the best-selling games in Japan, but finally, Mario Party Superstars has managed to surpass the successful RPG franchise with its popular mini-game proposal. The latest installment in the Mario Party franchise had held second place for several weeks, adding a total of 771,575 games sold.

Pokémon remakes had been the best-selling games for seven weeksThe panorama in the top Japanese best-selling games is once again monocolor, with the ten positions occupied by titles for Nintendo Switch. Among them are several of Nintendo’s best sellers, such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The most classic collection of proposals, 51 Worldwide Games, manages to enter the top.

Game sales in Japan (cumulative)

[NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 45,874 (771,575)

[NSW] Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Gleaming Pearl – 41,354 (2,435,326)

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 32,232 (4,356,115)

[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 32,195 (4,694,959)

[NSW] Minecraft – 22,110 (2,462,537)

[NSW] Big Brain Academy: Battle of Wits – 20,747 (212,533)

[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 20,634 (7,137,066)

[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – 18,069 (2,560,615)

[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 17,875 (3,034,374)

[NSW] 51 Worldwide Games – 10,510 (899,167)

In terms of hardware, Nintendo Switch remains the protagonist in the Japanese country, with Nintendo Switch OLED selling 79,217 units, almost double its original version, what sum 40,251 consoles sold. The most compact of the Switch family achieves not insignificant 29,222 sold units.

Switch OLED remains the best-selling consoleThe PlayStation 5 family remains in second place with 10,677 new generation consoles sold, while its reader version sells about five times more than its digital version. The Xbox Series X|S family closes next-gen sales with 263 units, where xbox series x get sell twice as much as Xbox Series S, unlike last week, where we had a clear predominance of the economic model against its ‘big sister’.

Console sales in Japan (cumulative)

Nintendo Switch OLED – 79,217 (944,983)

Nintendo Switch – 40,251 (17,838,225)

Nintendo Switch Lite – 29,222 (4,480,910)

PlayStation 5 – 8,815 (1,077,994)

PlayStation 5 Digital – 1,862 (202,695)

New 2DS LL (Includes 2DS) – 609 (1,180,225)

Xbox Series X – 185 (73,846)

Xbox Series S-78 (55,598)

PlayStation 4–15 (7,819,260)

