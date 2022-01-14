Leather blazer, the star garment of 2022

with a style less rocker and moving away from punk, it is a jacket with average length (at hip height, approximately). The flaps they cross drawing a vee at the neckline, and usually join in a button at waist height. His cut it’s more minimalist than in the case of the ‘biker’, although both share the skin effect.

The details vary depending on the design of each brand. Some include belt and others not, can be found pockets false or hidden, different endings in the fists and one varied range of colors. also adopt different formats: blazer, overshirt, safari jacket or short trench. If we want a more casual style, the overshirt version is the most suitable. In the case of choosing a casual look we can choose the saharan jacket.

Whatever the final design, this type of garment stands out for its versatility, being perfect for both day and night. An idea on how to combine them are a ‘total leather look’, with leather effect pants and a white shirt or t-shirt, for example.

Is iconic piece is part of the Fashion’s history since it was the official jacket of the red carpet of the 90s. We have been able to see celebrities by the likes of Lenny Kravitz, Claire Danes, Reese Witherspoon, Winona Ryder and Julia Roberts carrying her on more than one occasion, and on the big screen he has characterized to protagonists as mythical as they are controversial, as is the case of Brad Pitt in Fight Club with red leather blazer, or Nicolas Cage in Wild at Heart with snake print.

Scene from ‘Wild Heart’ where Nicolas Cage wears a snake print blazer.

History together with fashion have allowed typically masculine patterns like those of the tailored jacket I know convert in usual garments of the female wardrobes, and vice versa. Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt proved it, this garment, like any other, does not understand gender. Fashion doesn’t understand age either, since the style is transmitted from generation to generation, as the models, mother and daughter, Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber, have demonstrated on more than one occasion.

If quality is not our priority and we seek this clothing at a low price, Today we can find it in most stores. fast fashion or fast fashion, as in the Inditex chain, that the offer for €29.99 in several of its stores such as Bershka, Pull & Bear and Zara, in synthetic leather and black color.

if we look for variety and quality in this basic reinvented, to turn it into one of the garments of our closet ground, we must go to brands like Guess or Pepe Jeans, where they use 100% leather and prices fluctuate between €200 and €300 per garment.