Layún asks for help on social networks to change his number

Miguel Layún returned to América for the 2021 Opening. The winger left the Coapa team in 2015 to definitively embark on the European dream. After four years in the old continent, the Mexican returned to Liga MX at the hands of Rayados de Monterrey, to end up returning to the team of his loves: the Eagles. But nevertheless, There is something that does not make the Veracruz native happy on his return to Coapa.

It seems that what you have uncomfortable to Layún is the dorsal,

Since since he returned to America has used the number 29 on his back though, wants to recover the 19 and so he has made it known through a tweet, in which He asked his followers to helpn to spam Liga MX to achieve his goal.

“Someone help me to do it spam to MX League so that they allow me wear 19? Come on, I still don’t play in this tournament, please,” wrote the winger who played 17 games last tournament with the cream-blue jacket.

Someone help me SPAM the @LigaBBVAMX so that they allow me to use the 19??? Come on, I haven’t played this tournament yet for favaaaaaar ?????????????????????????????????????????? ??? – Miguel Layun (@Miguel_layun) January 12, 2022

Layún seeks to be summoned for Qatar 2022

A couple of month ago Layún declared that he hopes to count for the Mexican National Team in the next World Cup, which will be held in Qatar. The side assured that he knows that there is a lot of competition in the Tri, however, he does not take his finger off the line.

“My dream is to be in Qatar, sand the competition is tough. Here competition is tough i compete with george, a national team, with a lot of talent and quality, I have no doubt that at some point it will step on Europe”, he commented in the first instance.

“Chaka does things well. I never give up, I keep doing things to earn a call up to the national team, compete for that position and contribute in every way. I am in a stage of my life in which I can contribute many things and that will be the case. If I return, I will contribute everything that is necessary to be in a World Cup again”, he sentenced.