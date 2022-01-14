La Santa Lounge Bar – Hedonist Guide

La Santa is at the same crossroads as El Albero, in the heart of Cánovas, the place where dreams and hopes wear padded vests from El Ganso. I ran into her a bit by chance, she was coming from downtown. I was buying gastrogifts for gastrocolleagues and I knew that there is nothing interesting on Colón and Gran Vía, so I wandered in and wandered around, perhaps with the subconscious intention of going to Ciscar 26, to try the bravas that Carlos Herrera recommends.

Terrace table, outside, night. A man wearing a mask approaches with a small pad and a pen.

– Hello, do you already know?

– We were looking at the menu. What is the star dish?

– Everything, everything is good.

Meeeec. Error. That answer indicates that NOTHING really sticks out. If you had gone to the market today, you would tell me about what you bought, if one of your tapas was special, you would tell me proudly, but you give me a generic answer because, let’s face it, not all children are loved equally, nor is the PSOE on the left, nor are all your tapas good.

The door of the premises has like a lintel (is it called lintel? Is that the word I’m looking for?) of carved wood that gives it a rural and cool look. The menu is quite classic, very bar. There is esgarraet, salad, clóchinas, titaina, and some concession millennial miniburgers type, or chicken battered in cereals, but wow, classics of yesterday and today.

The first thing to arrive was a small plate of cellar ham, with bread and a bowl of tomato.

Well, a ham that without being a hell of an Iberian ham, manages very well. Little fat, thin cut like cigarette paper, playful texture on the tongue, persistent on the nose. I buy. When we have the plate halfway, the meatballs arrive.