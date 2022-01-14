La Santa Lounge Bar – Hedonist Guide
La Santa is at the same crossroads as El Albero, in the heart of Cánovas, the place where dreams and hopes wear padded vests from El Ganso. I ran into her a bit by chance, she was coming from downtown. I was buying gastrogifts for gastrocolleagues and I knew that there is nothing interesting on Colón and Gran Vía, so I wandered in and wandered around, perhaps with the subconscious intention of going to Ciscar 26, to try the bravas that Carlos Herrera recommends.
Terrace table, outside, night. A man wearing a mask approaches with a small pad and a pen.
– Hello, do you already know?
– We were looking at the menu. What is the star dish?
– Everything, everything is good.
Meeeec. Error. That answer indicates that NOTHING really sticks out. If you had gone to the market today, you would tell me about what you bought, if one of your tapas was special, you would tell me proudly, but you give me a generic answer because, let’s face it, not all children are loved equally, nor is the PSOE on the left, nor are all your tapas good.
The door of the premises has like a lintel (is it called lintel? Is that the word I’m looking for?) of carved wood that gives it a rural and cool look. The menu is quite classic, very bar. There is esgarraet, salad, clóchinas, titaina, and some concession millennial miniburgers type, or chicken battered in cereals, but wow, classics of yesterday and today.
The first thing to arrive was a small plate of cellar ham, with bread and a bowl of tomato.
Well, a ham that without being a hell of an Iberian ham, manages very well. Little fat, thin cut like cigarette paper, playful texture on the tongue, persistent on the nose. I buy. When we have the plate halfway, the meatballs arrive.
They are homemade, and they have their one. My colleague noted that “the irregularity of its shape reminded him of his grandmother’s, because the ones that put you in the trinquet are spherically perfect.” True, these are irregular and wonderful, and my colleague is a special person. The sauce is good, the meat is good, everything points to ok. The dish invites a deep suque, and I think that at lunch level, this can be a winning sandwich. Loaf of bread, three or four pots of these, and maybe, I don’t know, a melted cheese, or even some peppers, and your day is done. I’ll leave you with that idea.
The garlic prawns, on the other hand, are not worth it na. If anything, the oil, because it comes with chilli and fried garlic and you can’t go wrong there, but the prawn is the one that crackles when you bite into it. You know what I mean? The one that always remains a bit transparent and makes crack-crack. Nothing, let’s ignore them too hard and maybe they’ll go away.
There is little talk of the bad aging of the croquette, and too much that Nicole Kidman has screwed up her face with botox
In order to add fewer calories, which was Christmas, we ordered a raff tomato with garlic. It also works, but you have to add one of the packets of salt that they bring you. I would have preferred it softer, but that is personal taste. The little bread that remained after the meatballs and prawns went for the tomato oil. Well, because for the conscience it is a vegetable, it is a salad.
We also ordered a couple of chicken croquettes. Meh. Not game changing. I think the problem this time was the time. They are some croquettes that freshly made have to be cool, but at that time they were as securrias. There is little talk of the bad aging of the croquette, and too much that Nicole Kidman has screwed up her face with botox. We’re going to leave Nicole alone and start researching how to make a kibble last you from morning to night. Good size, correct bumps, slightly rubbery texture with ointment intervals.
We finished off with a cheesecake. The waiter said that the desserts were homemade and that you had to leave a hole and such. The truth is that it is good, but for me, excessively sweet. The texture is interesting, because it’s like foam, it’s very airy. It has a mound of ground pistachio on top, and a very fine cookie base. It would beat me if it had less sugar and maybe a little bit of salt on the bottom. However, ok, I would order it again.
The waiter, super attentive, is once again interested in whether we have eaten well, and asks us for the bill.
58 pavetes between 3, almost 20.
Well, it’s a cute bar, you can see that it works, but they don’t have anything cooking-wise, what do you say…wow. It would be ok if you went through there, if I used those scores in these articles, which I don’t. However, good terrace, helpful staff, interesting meatballs.
It has ample parking.