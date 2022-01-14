Kim Kardashian sends a hint to Kanye West, according to fans

the followers of kim kardashian they consider (and have proof) that in their last Instagram photo there is a hint for Kanye West. Although it is true that the businesswoman is increasingly focused on her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, she still has certain problems with his ex-partner Kanye West (currently, as we have understood, Julia Fox’s partner).

In case you didn’t remember, Kanye West posted an image with Kim Kardashian in November 2021, despite having been since February of that same year with the divorce proceedings and, soon after, he bought a house right across the street from Kim. What were the intentions of both? Would they come back?

The fact is that there is an ‘update’, and here it goes:

Fans believe that in Kim’s post, in which we see her wearing thigh-high stiletto boots, leggings, an oversized coat and, of course, huge sunglasses, the businesswoman has written a message which is addressed to Kanye: ‘Suit yourself’ (which in English comes to mean something like: “Do what you want, because I don’t care”). And the date of the publication of the photo coincided with the publication of the news that Kanye was dating Julia Fox.

To recap: Nearly a year after Kim applied for the kanye divorceWest has been spending a lot of time with Julia Fox, an actress he was caught having a romantic dinner with in Miami. And between them everything seems very intense. In fact, during their second date they had a full photo shoot, and Julia wrote an essay in ‘Interview’ about the ‘instant connection’ they had.

And while Kim has moved on with her relationship with Pete, fans are sure that caption is directed at her ex. One follower on Twitter called it “kind of a subtitle” to get Kanye’s attention. Another added: “I know this goes for Ye and also for Julia Fox… Perfect line.” And another just loved the tone of the message: “Kim is so me…. ‘Do what you want.'”

As for what Kim thinks – supposedly – ​​about Kanye’s relationship with Julia, a source confirmed to ‘The Sun’: “Kim thinks that It’s funny that Kanye has gone from begging her to get back with him to ‘showcasing’ his new girl across the city in a matter of days. It’s another desperate attempt to make her jealous. And he doesn’t care, she’s way above him in that regard, so his game isn’t working. All she cares about right now is raising her four children and making sure they have a happy life, that’s all,” the source concluded.

