Khloé Kardashian returns to the networks looking more beautiful than ever after Tristan Thompson scandal

Khloé Kardashian made her first Instagram appearance of the year, after Tristan Thompson confirmed being the father of Maralee Nichols’ son. With a series of photographs in which she wore a mini dress, the socialite left all her followers in love.

Since the beginning of 2022, Khloé Kardashian had stayed away from posting on her official account, however, updating her Instagram stories. Days before he made his first publication, but on the postcard only her daughter True appeared with a kitten in her arms.

Khloé Kardashian returns more beautiful

It seems that Khloé Kardashian was focused on the healing process after the announcement of her ex, Tristan Thompson. Well, just today she published some photographs that she herself assures are from previous days and that “she had forgotten to ‘post’ them”.

In the publication that in less than an hour reached more than 200 thousand likes, the businesswoman appears posing leaning against a wooden wall and wearing a white mini dress with high brown boots. “Happy Thursday! I forgot we took these photos a few weeks ago”, he wrote followed by a heart emoticon.

The model’s fans, who just want to see her happy and away from the men who have caused her so much damage, dedicated nice messages to her in the post such as: “You look amazing”, “Tristan needs to stop treating you so mean.” Y “You deserve all the happiness in the world”.

Let us remember that at the beginning of 2022 the basketball player announced the results of the paternity test of the son of Maralee Nichols (who has already done his social media debut with a sweet video), followed by a public apology to the mother of his daughter True.