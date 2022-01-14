Keanu Reeves Shares His Excellent Taste In Music And Reveals His 10 Favorite Bands

U.S. -Keanu Reeves It has a special relationship with music since it is well known that during the 90s he was part of a band called dogstar, and the scope of the project was more than expected.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker