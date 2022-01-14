Keanu Reeves Shares His Excellent Taste In Music And Reveals His 10 Favorite Bands

U.S. -Keanu Reeves It has a special relationship with music since it is well known that during the 90s he was part of a band called dogstar, and the scope of the project was more than expected.

And it is that the project in which he played with Gregg Miller, Bret Domrose Y Robert Mailhouse, managed to get the band to participate in festivals like Glastonbury and even had the opportunity to participate alongside david bowie, since Dogstar was the actor in charge of opening some of the shows he gave during his tour of U.S in 1995.

Despite the fact that Keanu Reeves’ career stopped focusing on music to make a leap to the world of cinema, his relationship with her remains very close, and it is a topic that he has addressed on several occasions in his interviews.

In a recent conversation with the media Entertainment Weekly, the actor spoke a little more about the bands that were shaping his musical approach since he was a teenager, he began by Joy Division, as he emphasized the influence Peter Hook had when he made the decision to play bass in Dogstar. About his 10 favorite bands of all time, he mentions:

I’d say Fugazi, Ramones, Exploited, Discharge, Elvis Costello, The Clash, Violent Femmes, Joy Division, Minor Threat and Bad Brains. Those are definitely

