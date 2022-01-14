Keanu Reeves and Drew Barrymore are proof that friendship can exist without going beyond

Keanu Reeves and Drew Barrymore they are the true example that friendship between different genders can exist, without pretending to go further, which they recently corroborated in an interview that the protagonist of ‘The Matrix’ kept in the actress program.

Recently, Keanu Reeves was one of the guests ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ during the heyday of his latest film ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, and in this one, both demonstrated the great chemistry and friendship they maintain and that dates back to the 90s.

At the meeting, both recalled some anecdotes from their youth when they were experiencing success in Hollywood, aware drew Barrymore recalled a time when Keanu Reeves picked her up on his motorcycle during his 16th birthday.

“I was in this club and it was my 16th birthday and you walked in – this is the memory I have of it, if you have anything to add or change please let me know – and you came in and took me by the hand and led me out and brought me up to your motorcycle.

drew Barrymore he recalled the experience as one of the happiest and most liberating moments of his life:

“We drove at the warp speed of my life. And I was so free…it was a moment I remember loving life and being so happy. And I keep it so dearly because the older we get, the harder it is to get to that feeling.” “.

During the Interview, Keanu Reeves did not stop smiling and appear like a gentleman, showing that he had not forgotten the moments he lived in his adolescence with Drew Barrymore.

Related movie theaterKeanu Reeves donated 70% of his profits on The Matrix

The true friendship between Keanu Reeves and Drew Barrymore

Keanu Reeves and Drew Barrymore They met approximately 35 years ago when they starred in the Christmas movie ‘Girls in Toyland’ in the year 1986, when she so I was only 11 years old and he was 22, just the age at which he conquered Hollywood and was known for his rocker spirit with a leather jacket and motorcycle included.

Despite the passage of time, the actors in the recent conversation they had in ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ They proved to continue to be very good friends, because between them there was always a special affection away from a romantic relationship.

This is the moment when Drew Barrymore recalled his anecdote with Keanu Reeves: