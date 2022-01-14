Katy Perry’s emotional message to Orlando Bloom for her birthday “I thank the stars for having you”

Katy Perry He dedicated an emotional message to his partner, Orlando Bloom, on the occasion of his birthday. The renowned actor turned 45, and adds a career with more than 20 years of experience.

The singer has been her partner since 2016, and in 2020 they had a daughter whom they named Daisy. Being the only daughter of Katy Perry, but the second for Orlando Bloom, whose 11-year-old eldest son, named Flyn, had him with the model, Miranda Kerr.

The couple had planned to get married but due to the pandemic they decided to postpone the ceremony. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom make up one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood, and one of the most stable.

To demonstrate the devotion he feels towards his partner, Katy Perry dedicated some emotional words to him to commemorate his 45 years, through his official Instagram account, and also shared a series of photos and videos of the actor.

“Happy 45th to the kindest, most deeply caring, sexy, strongest man I know. Thank you for being a constant compass, an unshakeable anchor, and bringing joy to every room you walk into. You are the love and light of my life. I thank the stars for having you and our dear daughter, “the singer wrote.

Orlando Bloom, more than 20 years of artistic career

Orlando Bloom is one of those actors that time doesn’t seem to pass by them. Every day that passes, it looks better. But it is his dedication that has kept him in the film industry for more than 20 years.

He struggled with dyslexia as a child, and his mother advised him that the arts could help him with it. Since then, he has devoted himself entirely to the artistic world. At the age of 16, he decided to become a Buddhist.

According to what the actor said in an interview last year, Buddhism helps him to be in tune with the world and his artistic career. “I have been changing the narrative in my head and I feel that I can be the driver of the wagon,” he confessed to The Guardian.

His rise to fame came after playing Legolas in the trilogy “The Lord of the Rings”. Since then, we have seen him in movies mostly of the fantasy genre. Although he is a well versed actor who has also participated in romantic, action and drama films.

Currently, it is expected that he will return to star in the fantastic series “Carnival Row”, although Amazon Prime Video has not yet revealed its premiere date, but the recordings of the second season ended at the end of 2021.

Katy Perry Premieres “When I’m Gone” Video with DJ Alesso

At the end of 2021, Katy Perry together with the DJ of Swedish origin, Alesso, released the single “When I’m Gone”, a song that deals with how difficult it can be to get over someone very important in our lives and that we don’t we were able to appreciate

In the video we can see the singer again with long black hair, dancing and singing with a group of dancers in the background, in what appears to be a power station. The video already has 2.6 million views.

