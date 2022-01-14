Katy Perry celebrates 45 years of Orlando Bloom with tender photos of the actor

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have positioned themselves as one of the favorite couples in the entertainment world. Since they began their relationship in 2016, both celebrities have not stopped showing the infinite love they have for each other and their commitment to raising their little daughter. Daisy.

This Thursday, January 13, Orlando Bloom turned 45 and since it is not a minor thing, the singer of “Firework” He dedicated a reel of photos to him on his Instagram account

Katy Perry’s ‘gift’ to Orlando Bloom

Katy did not skimp on pampering and expressions of affection for her partner, so she dedicated a very special space to congratulate him and make Bloom’s qualities known to the world.

“The kindest, deepest, most touching man, sexy and strong that I know ”, wrote the singer in her Instagram post, which opened the photo reel with an image in which the tender face of the actor is seen with several crumbs

Photo: Instagram @katyperry

The interpreter’s message continued with a description of what the actor means to her: “Thank you for being a constant compass, an unbreakable anchor and bring the joy of living to every room you walk through”, he highlighted.

The photo gallery was made up of a varied potpourri of moments of both the couple and the actor: Orlando and Katy at a gala, the actor riding a bike inside a house as well as hugging a small puppy.

Katy ended her emotional congratulations with some phrases of thanks, in which she alluded to her daughter Daisy: “You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our dear dd.”

Photo: Instagram @katyperry

The story of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

The couple’s first approaches date back to the ceremony of the Golden Globes 2016, where a curious action of Bloom caught the attention of the singer.

The crush was narrated by Katy herself on the TV show Jimmy Kimmel, where the interpreter told that the “joined a hamburger”. Katy was sitting at the same table with actor Denzel Washington when Bloom came over and ‘stole’ a sandwich from the tray.

The gesture took the singer by surprise who, in other circumstances, would have protested but she confesses that the handsomeness of the actor caught her attention. Pirates of the Caribbean.

Later they met at the awards party for the aforementioned awards and the approaches continued. She asked how the burger fell on her, to which Bloom replied with a confession. “I like you so much”.

Although the couple began their relationship from that event, years later they took a break for several months; nevertheless they returned and in 2019 they got engaged.

On August 26, 2020 their daughter was born Daisy Dove Bloom.