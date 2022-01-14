Kanye West and Julia Fox confirm their relationship and already pose together

kanye-west is one of the celebrities that has been more involved in rumors and controversies in recent years, and many of them came after divorcing kim kardashian. Is there another in the life of the artist now called Ye? It is confirmed yes.

After much speculation, the 44-year-old rapper Y actress Julia Fox, 31, have confirmed their courtship by posing for the first time together, and they have done so just a few weeks after Kim and comedian Pete Davidson made their relationship official on a trip to the Bahamas.





The first photo of Kanye West and Julia Foxx // Gtresonline





The relationship alarms jumped at the end of the year when West and Fox received 2022 with a group of friends in Miami, according to what the actress herself told the magazine Interview Magazine. “The connection was instant. His energy is so much fun to be around. Ye made me and my friends laugh and dance all night”, he explained. A few days later, that same magazine published a photo session of the new couple called date night at the Carbone restaurant in New York.

From that moment they have been seen together on different occasions. The actress told in a recent interview that they had an appointment at the theater, in addition to attending a show room private with garments worth more than 800,000 euros, according to the magazine Hello! The magazine also tells that they went together to the famous West Hollywood Delilah club with other celebrities, among whom were madonna, Floyd Mayweather or Evan Ross.

Who is Julie Fox

Julie Fox is a 31-year-old Italian actress, model and businesswoman. Fox has participated in films such as Rough diamonds alongside Adam Sandler.





Actress and model Julia Foxx // Gtresonline





The model was a mother only 11 months ago with her ex-partner, the pilot Peter Artemyev, who kept her private life under lock and key until her breakup with Fox. The actress accused him in December of having “intentionally” impregnated her and accused him of being a bad father and abandoning both her and her son Valentino-