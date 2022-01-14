Julio César Chávez Jr is arrested in Culiacán for “carrying weapons”

the hobby

Mexico City / 14.01.2022 09:45:41





Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. was arrested in Culiacán, Sinaloa, while traveling in his vehicle; Elements of the Ministerial Police sought to review him for allegedly carrying a weapon.

“Why are you arresting me?” asks Julio César Chávez Jr. while broadcasting the events on video. The police officers asked him to get out of the car to “talk.” The boxer pointed to the ministerials that were being recorded and refused to get out of his car.

“To begin with, you are armed,” the officers pointed out and also informed him that they had the order of “deliver it to base”, which is why Junior continued to ask under what arguments they were arresting him, since he was leaving his house.

For his part, a companion of Chávez Jr., who was also in the vehicle, called Governor Rubén Rocha Moya at the boxer’s request, although it was not known for sure why.

The events -according to what is heard in the video- occurred near the Plaza Galerías de Culiacán, Sinaloa, in “the mere corner”. It is not known how the boxer managed to get out of the police, but -later- he pointed out on his social networks that “it was not fair”, that they give him that treatment, because it is “the best I look in years”.

MCF