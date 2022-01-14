Jim Carrey’s big break might have been this Robert Downey Jr.

Looking back now, Jim Carrey’s singular comedic talent was probably always destined for greatness. But it took the actor a long time to finally get his big break in Hollywood. Even after he began working in movies and television, Carrey was overlooked in a long list of high-profile roles. However, one of the most fascinating came in the early 1990s, when Carrey lost a major movie to Robert Downey Jr.

Jim Carrey didn’t become a movie star until 1994

Throughout the 1980s, Carrey slowly but surely worked his way up the Hollywood ladder. The actor’s first big industry credit was a role on television. the duck factory. That show ended after just a few months in 1984, but the following year Carrey landed his first leading role in a movie. once bitten alongside Lauren Hutton and Cleavon Little. In the years after that film, which was a minor success, he appeared in a series of increasingly prominent supporting roles.

In 1990, Carrey got the best showing yet for his skills as a cast member on the popular Fox comedy show. in vivid color. Just a few months before the series ended in 1994, the actor made a rapid transition to film with the success of Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. That was soon followed by The mask Y dumb and dumb the same year. And so nearly 15 years in the business came together to make Carrey a top movie star.

Robert Downey Jr. took the lead in this award winner

only two years before Ace Ventura: Pet Detective would make Carrey a household name, he almost took on a very different role. The actor, according to Vulture, competed with several different stars for the role of screen legend Charlie Chaplin. Other names in the mix included Robin Williams and Billy Crystal, as the team behind the film seemed to want a fellow comedic actor to lead the project. Director Richard Attenborough had other ideas.

The filmmaker ultimately cast his first choice, Downey, in Chaplin. And the actor, who had been a mainstay on the silver screen for nearly a decade, finally earned his first Academy Award nomination for his performance. Ironically, Carrey would deliver his own critically acclaimed role as a real-life comedy icon in 1999. man on the moon. However, Carrey failed to earn an Oscar nomination for his role as Andy Kaufman.

Jim Carrey’s career got a big boost in 2020

Carrey’s heyday was when an A-list movie star began to wane a bit in the mid-2000s. Fun with Dick and Jane Y number 23 it underperformed, leading Carrey to take on a wider range of projects. These include R-rated comedy-drama I love you Felipe Morris, The familiar Mr. Popper’s Penguins, and a small, wordless role in a post-apocalyptic thriller the bad batch.

But by 2020, Carrey was back at the top of his game. In Sonic the Hedgehog, the actor reminded fans once again how much fun his over-the-top, manic comedy can be. The film became a huge success, earning $320 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo, and inspired an upcoming sequel. Carrey returns as the villainous Dr. Robotnik for sonic the hedgehog 2, scheduled for release in April 2022.

