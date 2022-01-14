Jim Carrey lost this classic hero role to Tom Cruise in the 1980s

Jim Carrey became one of the biggest movie stars of the 1990s. But the actor definitely didn’t start the decade that way. In fact, he didn’t get his big break until 1994. Meanwhile, many of his peers were already headlining one blockbuster after another in the early 1990s. In fact, Carrey once competed with one such star, Tom Cruise, for a leading role in a 1980s cult classic.

Jim Carrey was far from a leading man in the mid-1980s

In the early 1980s, Carrey was still working as a stand-up comedian. He appeared in a few Hollywood productions during this period, including television shows. the duck factory and the 1985 movie once bitten with Lauren Hutton. It wasn’t until the late 1980s that Carrey was able to start landing supporting roles in movies like Peggy Sue got married Y Dirty Harry continuation the dead pool.

Meanwhile, Cruise’s career was already on the rise in the mid-1980s. Thanks to the success of 1983 risky business Y The outsiders, many had pointed to Cruise as the next big thing. And that came to fruition in 1986 with the box office sensation that was top gun. But just before Cruise felt “the need for speed,” he beat Carrey in a dark fantasy adventure that later sparked a devoted following.

The actor was ready for a movie that landed Tom Cruise.

The role in question was Jack O’ the Green in director Ridley Scott’s 1985 film. Legend. According to Vulture, Carrey was one of several actors, including Robert Downey Jr. and Johnny Depp, who vied for the heroic lead role. However, Carrey’s reputation as a strictly comedic talent presumably didn’t help his chances of landing. Legend.

It is not known how Legend it could have turned out with Carrey as Jack. But even with Cruise groomed and ready to play a romantic role, the film disappointed at the box office. According to Box Office Mojo, the film earned just $15 million during its theatrical run, failing to recoup its $25 million production budget. Buoyed by Cruise’s future success and Tim Curry’s performance as the evil Dark Lord, Legend eventually became a cult classic.

Jim Carrey had a hit with 2020’s ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’

Of course, Carrey didn’t exactly fight. The actor’s career exploded in the 1990s and he enjoyed countless hits throughout the rest of his career. Even so, many Carrey fans heralded 2020 Sonic the Hedgehog as a kind of comeback. In that movie, the actor gives a fan-favorite performance as the villainous Dr. Robotnik.

Before 2022 sonic the hedgehog 2Rumor has it that Carrey continues to channel his manic comedic timing into more villainous roles. After all, he’s previously played bad guys and anti-heroes like Ebenezer Scrooge, the Grinch, and Lemony Snicket’s Count Olaf. So it wouldn’t be a stretch to see Carrey play a Marvel villain soon.

