Jesús Corona after hacking of his WhatsApp: ‘Stop being chin…’

The mexican archer of Blue Cross, Jose de Jesus Corona He was a victim of hacking. The goalkeeper announced that his WhatsApp account was intercepted by another user, who tried to extort money from his wife and other of his contacts.

It was through Instagram where Crown denounced what was going on with his app and about the weird messages people with his phone number were getting.

“For the people who are talking or writing about my WhatsApp, please ignore it, it’s not me,” he wrote in his stories.

After a while, Joseph of jesus reported that he was able to deactivate his account and that he would lose it for seven days. “I was able to deactivate my WhatsApp account of the person who had hacked it, but I won’t be able to use it for seven days, so if for some reason another message or something arrives, it’s not me,” he said.

Lastly, the sky blue player shared the account numbers where they requested money in his name. Also, he released the new number from where they are sending messages and making calls, in the contact you can see the image of Chuy with his family, for which he alerted his followers.

