Jeremy Renner Says Robert Downey Jr. Suggested Breaking Chris Hemsworth’s Knee When They Met For ‘Avengers’ Because He Was Too Tall & Handsome

Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth, and Scarlett Johansson in “The Avengers.” Disney/Marvel Studios

Jeremy Renner recalled working with Chris Hemsworth on the set of the 2012 movie “The Avengers.”

Renner said that Robert Downey Jr. jokingly suggested breaking Hemsworth’s knee.

According to Renner, Downey Jr. said, “This guy is too handsome. He’s too tall, he’s too charming.”

“If you’ve ever played a sport, you’re joining a new team,” Renner said of being part of a cast in 2012’s “The Avengers” during a new interview for the “Armchair Expert” podcast with hosts Dax. Shepard and Monica Padman.

Renner made his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut as Clint Barton/Hawkeye in an uncredited appearance in Hemsworth’s first independent film “Thor,” released in 2011. Renner appeared in a scene midway through the film as SHIELD Los Agents infiltrated the crash site of the satellite where Thor’s hammer landed.

Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye in “Thor.” Disney/Marvel Studios

Renner’s archer was properly introduced the following year in “The Avengers.”

In the superhero movie, Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury reignited the “Avengers Initiative” and assembled a group of extraordinary people to stop Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Thor’s brother, from invading and conquering Earth with an army called the Avengers. Chitauri. ;

The original Avengers team was made up of Hawkeye, Thor, Tony Stark/Iron Man (Downey Jr.), Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and Bruce Banner/Hulk ( Mark Ruffalo).

“I’ve met Downey and Scarlett before,” Renner said in her interview with “Armchair Expert.” “I just didn’t know Hemsworth.”

Chris Hemsworth as Thor in “The Avengers.” Disney/Marvel Studios

“From what I’ve heard, he’s a great guy,” Shepard said in response.

Renner agreed, calling Hemsworth “incredible,” but explained that he wasn’t. they know that when they first interacted with each other.

“The first day, we were all parading around in our costumes,” the “Hurt Locker” actor recalled. “So it looks like it’s Halloween. We are excited and feel equally ridiculous. I feel like we all knew each other, somehow. Except we didn’t know this Hemsworth guy because he’s from Australia.”

Renner continued, “He’s the tallest, he’s the most handsome. Downey said: ‘We have to break his knee. We have to get it out. This guy is too handsome. He’s too tall, he’s too charming, fuck this guy.” .’»

Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo in “The Avengers.” Disney/Marvel Studios

Renner, Downey Jr., Hemsworth, and the rest of the cast ended up becoming friends and co-stars over the following decade, co-starring in multiple MCU projects. To commemorate their long friendship, the actors (minus Ruffalo, who chickened out) got an Avengers tattoo with a design that paid homage to the six main characters.

Renner said her tattoos were a symbol of “our bond and love.”

“The best thing that has come out of the last 11 years of the Marvel world, for me or even all of us, is that the original six ‘A’s have been the whole journey,” he said. “There have been marriages, divorces, child births, and many changes in our personal lives, as well as our lives as actors, that we all share in a very specific way.”

Renner also described her co-stars as “my family and you can’t replace that or quantify it.”

“Everyone is a celebrity in their own right,” he said. “But being a Marvel celebrity, especially like the original six, has been a different journey.”



