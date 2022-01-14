Jeremy Renner highly values ​​the bond he shares with the original Avengers.

This is not the first time that Jeremy Renner has spoken in public about the personal relationship he shares with the original Avengers. And it is that from that 2012 movie a friendship was born so important as to lead to matching tattoos. Hence, although time passes, that team remains in contact.

Renner recently said that the WhatsApp group he shares with Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo is still alive and kicking, and that it is spoken “about divorces, marriages and reforms at home. We talk about things in our lives”. Accompanying these statements, Renner added that the friendship he shares with his colleagues “it is very, very special and unique”, but now he wanted to emphasize again how important that bond is for him.

“The best thing to come out of the last 11 years at Marvel for me, or even all of us, they are the original avengers who have been along the entire journey. There have been marriages and divorces, and children have been born, and we have experienced many twists and turns in our personal lives, as well as in our work lives, and we’ve shared them all together in a very specific wayRenner tells the Armchair Expert podcast (via ScreenRant).

“They are all like family to me. You can’t replace that or quantify it, and we all got matching tattoos to symbolize our bond and love.”.

Renner holds the type

Despite the fact that the characters of Downey Jr., Evans and Johansson said goodbye to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the final confrontation against Thanos, the hero embodied by Renner continues to give cane.

The last thing for him on the superhero screen has been the Marvel Studios series on Disney +, ‘Hawk’s Eye’, a fiction in which he shares the lead with Hailee Steinfeld and Florence Pugh. Beyond this, his future is uncertain within Phase 4 of the UCM, but it seems that (for now) he stays.

“You have to sign on for a lot of movies and possible movies with Hawkeye, like signing on for a lifetime.”, has recently declared to Vanity Fair. “I am like, ‘wait, I’m 50 and still in tights!’ That’s my main concern. I’m like, ‘I don’t know if I want to do this. I don’t know if anyone wants to see me in tights at 50′”.