Items in Pokémon Legends: Arceus: Experience Candies, Berries, crafting and more – Nintenderos

They return Experience Candy to gain experience to the Pokémon quickly. They have been present in every Pokémon game since Let’s Go except for the Sinnoh remakes. This is the list of missions:

can be changed from pokemon mount on the fly, for example going from Wyrdeer to Hisui’s Braviary directly.

Pokémon can help us break rocks to obtain different materials for crafting.

The berries they can be thrown at wild Pokémon to make them eat them and while they are distracted eating it is easier to approach and capture them.

Explore vast wildernesses where endless discoveries await you in Pokémon Legends: Arceus for Nintendo Switch. Observe, catch and investigate wild monsters in this action role-playing game set in the past. It takes place when it was not usual for humans and Pokémon to live in harmony. Your adventures take place in the majestic natural surroundings of the Hisui region. You will be in charge of investigating to create the first Pokédex of the region. Return to Sinnoh These lands, which will one day become the Brilliant Diamond and Glistening Pearl region of Sinnoh, boast true natural wonders. Also impressive landscapes and a good number of wild creatures. Some will be familiar to you, while others will be completely new! The enigmatic Arceus is said to be the key to solving a strange phenomenon affecting certain Pokémon in the region. How will this mythical be connected to your adventure? Team Galaxy is made up of the most varied people who have traveled to Hisui to investigate this mysterious region. You are the newest addition to the research division of Team Galaxy and your job is to scour every corner of Hisui in search of species.

