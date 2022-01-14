Itching without apparent cause, what to do to relieve itching?

The itching or itching consists of a tingling or skin irritation that makes you want to scratch in the zone.

It can express different alterationsbe of your own skin (dermatitis, psoriasis, infections or parasites…), metabolic (jaundice, diabetes, hypo or hyperthyroidism, kidney failure, iron deficiency…), allergies (to clothes, chemical substances…), taking medications or prolonged stress or anxiety.

A dermatologist can check for these causes; Once the first ones have been discarded, due to analysis and the ineffectiveness of antihistamines, we can think of an origin chemical, medicinal or emotional.

The approach to itching from naturopathic medicine

According to Dr. Pedro Ródenas, when an organic cause is not observed and antihistamines do not work, it is necessary to start by observingr if you take any drugs regularly. If so, you should consult your doctor to rest two or three weeksand thus observe if there is a correlation. If found, you can propose a change in treatment.

If you do not take any medication on a regular basis, you can take a sedative phytotherapeutic preparation. Even if you don’t suffer from stress, the itching itself can cause anxiety when it occurs continuously.

Whatever the origin, even if the cause remains unknown, these tips usually work well for some patients:

stimulants off . The first is to eliminate the consumption of stimulants such as caffeine, chocolate, sugary drinks and foods, and alcohol. Alcohol, even 1 or 2 glasses of wine a day, dilates the capillaries and amplifies itching.

. The first is to eliminate the consumption of stimulants such as caffeine, chocolate, sugary drinks and foods, and alcohol. Alcohol, even 1 or 2 glasses of wine a day, dilates the capillaries and amplifies itching. warm shower . The same thing happens with a very hot bath or shower. They favor, and can even be the origin, of intense itching. Always finish them with cold water.

. The same thing happens with a very hot bath or shower. They favor, and can even be the origin, of intense itching. Always finish them with cold water. 15 days of detox. If with this the improvement is not definitive, I recommend a depurative diet for two weeks, only vegetable. About 20 minutes before meals, 3 times a day, drink a bowl of purifying broth (onion, celery…) with the juice of a lemon. Drink at least one liter of liquid (water or infusions) daily outside of meals.

The view of traditional Chinese medicine: itchy skin as a symptom of an imbalance of yin and yang energy

According to Wen-Hsiu Hu Wen, in the first place it is necessary to assess whether the itching makes the skin red: if it were excessive fire, the skin would become redder when there is itching.

It is also relevant At what time of day do the itching appear?

Itching related to more yin energy (stillness, darkness, cold, among others) they are caused by a lack of blood (you don’t necessarily have to have anemia) or yin.

During the day, the energy is more yang and all the activities we carry out are processed by it. This supposes a continuous wear and tear on both yang and yin: because when yang is activated, yin is activated to balance its movements; by resting in the afternoon and evening, the yang energy calms down and the yin energy calms down.

Night itches, especially if they are accompanied by dry skin and even throat, are for traditional Chinese medicine typical cases of blood insufficiency of the liver and kidney.

Yin is a nourishing and hydrating energy. Being quiet and deficient, it generates a vacuum and causes wind (not exactly climatic but similar, since in our body it is reflected in the form of a mobile itch).

Deficiency means that the hydration and nutrition of the blood cannot reach the skinwhich causes itching and dryness. The same thing happens with dry throat.

Y It is very similar to the nocturnal suffocation of a menopausal woman: she is hot during the day but more so at night, because the lack of yin does not control the yang, which is fire, heat.

If the itching subsides with rest, when the day is over, it is because the body recovers little by little from the heating of the engine to function; when it wants to stop, it takes time to cool down. It is a very clear example of a imbalance of yin and yang energy.

In this case, the expert suggests, you should rest a little more during the day, take things very calmly, without running or being overwhelmed.

You have to take care of the diet a little: very cold foods are not advisable, nor are very spicy oneswhich further activate the yang energy. Food is much better cooked because that way the body doesn’t have to heat it up and it doesn’t use yang, which in turn saves yin.

There is a Chinese plant that is a excellent blood tonic: Dong Quai (in Latin, Angelica sinensis). He is a good ally of women.

Another solution is acupuncturewhich results Very effective for energy imbalances.