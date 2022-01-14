It looks like James Franco will be a part of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s ongoing lawsuits, after all.

Celebrity couples have captured the public’s attention for decades, and this trend shows no signs of slowing down. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard know this very well, since they are constantly in the headlines for the ongoing legal battle related to their divorce. And it looks like James Franco will be part of Depp and Heard’s legal battle after all.

James Franco’s name came first related to the current situation with Amber Heard and Johnny Depp after there were reports of him dating the aquaman star in 2016. And now it turns out he’s been cited in association with the ongoing Depp smear lawsuit against his ex-partner We’ll have to wait and see how this finally shakes out in court.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker