Celebrity couples have captured the public’s attention for decades, and this trend shows no signs of slowing down. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard know this very well, since they are constantly in the headlines for the ongoing legal battle related to their divorce. And it looks like James Franco will be part of Depp and Heard’s legal battle after all.

James Franco’s name came first related to the current situation with Amber Heard and Johnny Depp after there were reports of him dating the aquaman star in 2016. And now it turns out he’s been cited in association with the ongoing Depp smear lawsuit against his ex-partner We’ll have to wait and see how this finally shakes out in court.

This latest update comes from page six , and it will surely catch the attention of some people. James Franco is expected to sit in court earlier this year and testify about his relationship with Amber Heard. Specifically, whether or not he had a relationship with her while she was still married to her. the pirates of the Caribbean actor . Depp’s team is also reportedly interested in whether Franco ever saw any bruises on her, as Heard has alleged physical abuse against him.

For those unfamiliar, the defamation lawsuit comes from Johnny Depp’s team in response to an op-ed Amber Heard wrote in 2018 claiming she was a victim of domestic violence. While the Magic Mike XXL The actress didn’t actually name her ex-husband, Depp maintains that it was clearly in reference to him.

James Franco was apparently drawn into legal proceedings when surveillance footage from 2016 showed him entering an elevator with Amber Heard. According to Johnny Depp, this was 24 hours after the couple fell out, he claimed that Depp had given him a black eye. Add the rumors of Franco’s affair with her, and the quick pineapple The actor has become a key player in the situation. We will have to wait and see how it is finally resolved in court.

Of course, this is not the first time that James Franco has been connected with the long and exhausting legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The former couple previously clashed in UK courts, where Depp attempted to sue The Sun for referring to him as a “wife beater”. On day 2 of the court, he stated that he felt uncomfortable with Franco’s relationship with his ex, and even referred to the 127 hours actor as “rape”.

The legal dispute between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has been going on for years, and it clearly shows no signs of slowing down now that the proceedings have reached America. We will have to wait and see how things develop; the smart money says there are going to be a lot more headlines and indictments in the coming months.