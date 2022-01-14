Is Megan Fox the new Angelina Jolie? She and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly drink their own blood for love

The ‘Jennifer’s Body’ actress, Megan fox, and the music star began an intense sentimental relationship for which not many bet, everything is said, after meeting on the set of the film ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ in 2020. Now they have shown what she has been repeating ever since, that they are flames – not soul mates – by getting engaged in the same place where their love story began.

Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, posed the big question to Megan under the branches of the same banyan tree that saw them admit their feelings for each other for the first time and presented her with a ring designed by jeweler Stephen Webster at his direction to include their respective birthstones, the emerald for her and diamond for him, set in two magnetic bands of connected thorns “like two halves of the same soul that form the dark heart that is our love”.

Megan has shared a video of the unusual proposal on her social networks explaining that in July 2020 they sat together under the tree that appears in the recording to ask for a little “magic”, without being aware of the “pain” that they would face together and of “the sacrifices and effort” that their courtship would require to move forward.

“Somehow, a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined, he has asked me to marry him. And as in all the lives before this one, and as in all the lives that will follow, I said yes”, she announced, adding: “…and then we drank each other’s blood.”

Is Megan Fox the new Angelina Jolie?

Everyone remembers that in the past Angelina Jolie had a torrid romance with fellow actor Billy Bob Thornton, with whom she also shared moments of blood. And it is that both wore the blood of the other as a necklace.

Here is the story of this Hollywood controversy.

