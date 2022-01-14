Iran Castillo and other celebrities who experienced motherhood after 45

The maternity It is a magical moment that transforms the life of any woman, but contrary to what was previously believed, this privilege is increasingly possible at an age of full maturity, and many celebrities have given an example of it, since after performing professionally They have found the ideal time to become mothers.

“A new being of light comes to illuminate us with its beauty and purity! Thank you for this gift from God! We are expecting a baby! Thank you for this beautiful family!” Was the Instagram message with the one that the Mexican actress Iran Castillo surprised last September with the announcement of her second pregnancy, at 44 years old and a decade after the arrival of her eldest daughter Irka.

Iran assures that she is living this new pregnancy in a more full and conscious way, for which she has not stopped sharing each stage of this adventure, which she undertook alongside her fiancé Pepe Ramos, and that her fans are fascinated your good wishes through social networks.

He was already 41 years old when Halle Berry She became pregnant with her firstborn Nahla, but in 2013 she announced a new pregnancy when she was already 46 years old, that is why the actress herself told CNN that this had been the biggest surprise of her life, because she was at a point where that she believed that the possibility of being a mother again was no longer possible for her and that is why she was very happy; Thus, on October 5 of that same year, Maceo Robert was born.

in April 2016 Janet Jackson postponed her Unbreakable tour due to “unexpected situations”, which she revealed in May when announcing that she was expecting her first child with husband Wissam Al Mana, whom she married in 2012; At that time, the singer was 49 years old and had been trying to get pregnant for some time.

“Janet had a healthy and stress-free delivery and is resting comfortably,” was how Janet’s publicist announced the arrival of the child, Eissa Al Mana, on January 3, 2017.

“This precious little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honored to have this good soul in my life. There are no words to describe the lifelong bond I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love,” wrote the supermodel Naomi Campbell on Instagram, announcing on May 8, 2021, the arrival of her first daughter, when she was about to turn 51 years old on the 22nd of the same month. Little by little, the so-called ebony goddess has been revealing details, such as that Bob Marley was heard during childbirth or that the girl is very independent, smart and sleeps 12 hours, according to a British media outlet.

Cameron Diaz declared in an interview with Naomi Campbell, about her pregnancy at the age of 47 and the arrival of her daughter Raddix, who was born on January 3, 2020: “Having a young family is doing everything as you do when you are young, but when You’re my age and you decide to do it, it’s a real decision.”

Cameron and her husband Benjamin Madden decided to protect the privacy of their little girl, so there are no images of her or her pregnant mother, since she revealed this happy news until the last moment, but the actress declared in a live that she loves the maternity and considers that she is having the best stage of her life, enjoying her husband, her daughter and her home.

