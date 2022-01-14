Ina Garten’s reaction to Reese Witherspoon’s health plan goes viral: “I do what I can in a pandemic”

Actress Reese Witherspoon has revealed her goals for staying healthy this year and many of her famous friends and fans, including celebrity chef Ina Garten, have shared their hilarious responses.

On January 10, Witherspoon shared a video on Instagram where he discusses how much he has been thinking about his daily life.

He noted that he’s working on some new daily habits, as well as sticking with those he’s “relied on for a long time.”

“Let’s talk about habits!” the star of The Morning Show wrote in the caption of the photo. “Are there any that have improved your daily life?”

She listed the four new things she has been working on, such as starting “the day with a big glass of water”, taking “10 minutes of light outdoors”, spending “30-60 minutes reading without distractions every day” and be in bed by 10 pm.

“There are no late night TV marathons,” he wrote. “Try to rest 8 hours!”

So far, the actress’s publication has received more than 276,000 likes, and many celebrities have shared their thoughts on this new health plan in the comments. As for the star Food Network Ina Garten found Witherspoon’s goals amusing and noted that he sounded too rigorous.

“To quote @reesewitherspoon, sounds great but chances are I won’t do any of those things! HAHAHA!!” wrote the presenter of Barefoot Contessa on the comments.

“My formula is easier to follow: 1. Drink a cosmos big 2. Staying up late watching addictive series on streaming, 3. Staying in bed in the morning while playing Sudoku instead of reading a good book. 4. Spend more time (safely) with the people I love. In a pandemic, I do what I can!”

Other celebs also noted that they wouldn’t be able to keep up with the things on Witherspoon’s list.

“I’m laughing so hard right now!!” commented actress Kathy Najimy. “ONE of those goals would be miraculous! I’ll start with a glass of water.”

Some people shared different habits, which are quite a bit simpler than Witherspoon’s, and encouraged others to adopt them.

“Laugh as much as you can and enjoy a margarita on the weekend!” Chef John Gregory-Smith wrote.

Another Instagram user joked that the reason they watch so much TV late at night is because of one of Witherspoon’s hit shows.

“I know, but I can’t avoid late-night marathons. The Morning Show”, he commented. “Stop doing this! Show so good and I’ll go to bed at a decent hour!”

Apart from all the humorous comments, many of them also praised the star of Legally Blonde for sharing some of his intentions for 2022.

“I love this so much!!!!!” wrote pastry chef Candace Nelson.

“I agree. It’s great when habits become rituals,” reads another comment.