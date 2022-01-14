In photos: Anya Taylor Joy enjoys Los Angeles while Leonardo DiCaprio continues his romantic vacation with Camila Morrone
While enjoying the success of his latest movie, don’t look up, Leonardo DiCaprio chooses the Caribbean to relax. the actor continues his vacations with his girlfriend, Camila Morrone, on the coast of Saint Barth, where yacht rides, dips in the sea and walks on the beach mark the daily routine.
The famous actor, 47, and the model, 24, were also seen chatting with friends, dancing, having lunch and in various romantic situations that have gone viral.
All these photos circulate in the midst of criticism of the actor after it emerged in recent days that the boat in which DiCaprio – a declared defender of the protection of the environment – moves with his group produces 238 kilograms of carbon dioxide per kilometer travelled. But the couple seems to ignore these claims and continues with their romantic getaway on the paradisiacal Caribbean beaches. Although the actor and his girlfriend have never spoken openly about the relationship, they have been seen together since December 2017 and in February 2020 they had their first public appearance at the Oscars.
A few days after having visited Argentina, Anya Taylor Joy put aside her professional obligations to enjoy a delicious lunch. The actress was photographed in the company of a friend at Café Gratitude, in Los Angeles, where she chose to taste a vegan hamburger among the local menu proposals.
In contrast to the impressive outfits with which it is customary to see her on red carpets or events, the protagonist of queen’s gambit He wore a vintage coat and sportswear for the occasion to walk around the city.
Angelina Jolie It was another of the stars that was seen these days in Beverly Hills. Along with her daughter Shiloh, the actress shopped at Bristol Farms. Dressed in black and with a chinstrap, she displayed her usual elegance.
A few days before the premiere of the Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy, which narrates the stormy love affair between Pamela Anderson and the musician Tommy Lee, the star of Baywatch had dinner with a friend in Malibu.
Jennifer Lopez left the Canary Islands on Saturday night, after the suspension of the shooting of the film Mother due to the massive coronavirus infections recorded on set. The actress had arrived on Tuesday in the Spanish islands to continue filming with Joseph Fiennes.
Filming was scheduled to continue throughout the week, but the actress and singer had to remain isolated in the luxurious villa where she was staying. On Friday, the team had prepared to film a new scene for the film, but everything was suspended due to Covid infections and the superstar decided to return to the United States.