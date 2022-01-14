In photos: Anya Taylor Joy enjoys Los Angeles while Leonardo DiCaprio continues his romantic vacation with Camila Morrone

While enjoying the success of his latest movie, don’t look up, Leonardo DiCaprio chooses the Caribbean to relax. the actor continues his vacations with his girlfriend, Camila Morrone, on the coast of Saint Barth, where yacht rides, dips in the sea and walks on the beach mark the daily routine.

The famous actor, 47, and the model, 24, were also seen chatting with friends, dancing, having lunch and in various romantic situations that have gone viral.

All these photos circulate in the midst of criticism of the actor after it emerged in recent days that the boat in which DiCaprio – a declared defender of the protection of the environment – moves with his group produces 238 kilograms of carbon dioxide per kilometer travelled. But the couple seems to ignore these claims and continues with their romantic getaway on the paradisiacal Caribbean beaches. Although the actor and his girlfriend have never spoken openly about the relationship, they have been seen together since December 2017 and in February 2020 they had their first public appearance at the Oscars.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone enjoyed a wonderful day at the beach, in Saint Barth
Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone enjoyed a wonderful day at the beach, in Saint BarthSpread Pictures/The Grosby Group
The protagonist of Don't look up chooses the waters of the Caribbean to rest
The protagonist of Don’t look up chooses the waters of the Caribbean to restSpread Pictures/The Grosby Group
Dancing and enjoying the company of his friends, DiCaprio and his partner spend their days on the coast of the Caribbean island
Dancing and enjoying the company of his friends, DiCaprio and his partner spend their days on the coast of the Caribbean islandSpread Pictures/The Grosby Group
The images of the popular couple enjoying their vacations went viral
The images of the popular couple enjoying their vacations went viral Spread Pictures/The Grosby Group

A few days after having visited Argentina, Anya Taylor Joy put aside her professional obligations to enjoy a delicious lunch. The actress was photographed in the company of a friend at Café Gratitude, in Los Angeles, where she chose to taste a vegan hamburger among the local menu proposals.

In contrast to the impressive outfits with which it is customary to see her on red carpets or events, the protagonist of queen’s gambit He wore a vintage coat and sportswear for the occasion to walk around the city.

With a relaxed look and accompanied by a friend, Anya Taylor Joy enjoyed a day at Café Gratitude, in Los Angeles
With a relaxed look and accompanied by a friend, Anya Taylor Joy enjoyed a day at Café Gratitude, in Los AngelesTIDLA-21
Vegan burger was the dish chosen by the actress during her visit to the establishment
Vegan burger was the dish chosen by the actress during her visit to the establishmentTIDLA-21

Angelina Jolie It was another of the stars that was seen these days in Beverly Hills. Along with her daughter Shiloh, the actress shopped at Bristol Farms. Dressed in black and with a chinstrap, she displayed her usual elegance.

In Beverly Hills, Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh shopped together at Bristol Farms
In Beverly Hills, Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh shopped together at Bristol Farms Backgrid/The Grosby Group
Glasses and a chinstrap accompanied the total black look chosen by Jolie for her outing in the company of her daughter
Glasses and a chinstrap accompanied the total black look chosen by Jolie for her outing in the company of her daughterBackgrid/The Grosby Group

A few days before the premiere of the Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy, which narrates the stormy love affair between Pamela Anderson and the musician Tommy Lee, the star of Baywatch had dinner with a friend in Malibu.

The Baywatch actress will be portrayed on screen by Lily James in the miniseries Pam & Tommy, which will premiere on Hulu on February 2
The Baywatch actress will be portrayed on screen by Lily James in the miniseries Pam & Tommy, which will premiere on Hulu on February 2Backgrid/The Grosby Group
Pamela Anderson had dinner with a friend in Malibu
Pamela Anderson had dinner with a friend in MalibuBackgrid/The Grosby Group

Jennifer Lopez left the Canary Islands on Saturday night, after the suspension of the shooting of the film Mother due to the massive coronavirus infections recorded on set. The actress had arrived on Tuesday in the Spanish islands to continue filming with Joseph Fiennes.

Filming was scheduled to continue throughout the week, but the actress and singer had to remain isolated in the luxurious villa where she was staying. On Friday, the team had prepared to film a new scene for the film, but everything was suspended due to Covid infections and the superstar decided to return to the United States.

Jennifer Lopez at the airport in the Canary Islands on Saturday night after filming for her upcoming film, The Mother, was suspended due to the massive spread of Covid-19 on set
Jennifer Lopez at the airport in the Canary Islands on Saturday night after filming for her upcoming film, The Mother, was suspended due to the massive spread of Covid-19 on setBackgrid/The Grosby Group
A romance that progresses. In California, Kanye West and actress Julia Fox were seen together again. This time checking into a Hollywood hotel after dining at a fancy establishment.
A romance that progresses. In California, Kanye West and actress Julia Fox were seen together again. This time checking into a Hollywood hotel after dining at a fancy establishment. Backgrid/The Grosby Group
Night out. Sarah Jessica Parker and her son James enjoyed dinner in New York City together with friends
Night out. Sarah Jessica Parker and her son James enjoyed dinner in New York City together with friendsSplash News/The Grosby Group
Selma Blair and Ron Carlson went for a walk in Los Angeles and decided to have a coffee during the walk
Selma Blair and Ron Carlson went for a walk in Los Angeles and decided to have a coffee during the walkTIDLA-212
With a fun look, Selma Blair toured Los Angeles with Ron Carlson
With a fun look, Selma Blair toured Los Angeles with Ron Carlson TIDLA-212
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen went shopping in Beverly Hills. Hand in hand with her husband, the 36-year-old American model opted for a casual look for the occasion
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen went shopping in Beverly Hills. Hand in hand with her husband, the 36-year-old American model opted for a casual look for the occasionTIDLA-183

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker