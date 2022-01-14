In photos: Anya Taylor Joy enjoys Los Angeles while Leonardo DiCaprio continues his romantic vacation with Camila Morrone

While enjoying the success of his latest movie, don’t look up , Leonardo DiCaprio chooses the Caribbean to relax. the actor continues his vacations with his girlfriend, Camila Morrone, on the coast of Saint Barth, where yacht rides, dips in the sea and walks on the beach mark the daily routine.

The famous actor, 47, and the model, 24, were also seen chatting with friends, dancing, having lunch and in various romantic situations that have gone viral.

All these photos circulate in the midst of criticism of the actor after it emerged in recent days that the boat in which DiCaprio – a declared defender of the protection of the environment – moves with his group produces 238 kilograms of carbon dioxide per kilometer travelled. But the couple seems to ignore these claims and continues with their romantic getaway on the paradisiacal Caribbean beaches. Although the actor and his girlfriend have never spoken openly about the relationship, they have been seen together since December 2017 and in February 2020 they had their first public appearance at the Oscars.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone enjoyed a wonderful day at the beach, in Saint Barth Spread Pictures/The Grosby Group

The protagonist of Don’t look up chooses the waters of the Caribbean to rest Spread Pictures/The Grosby Group

Dancing and enjoying the company of his friends, DiCaprio and his partner spend their days on the coast of the Caribbean island Spread Pictures/The Grosby Group

The images of the popular couple enjoying their vacations went viral Spread Pictures/The Grosby Group

A few days after having visited Argentina, Anya Taylor Joy put aside her professional obligations to enjoy a delicious lunch. The actress was photographed in the company of a friend at Café Gratitude, in Los Angeles, where she chose to taste a vegan hamburger among the local menu proposals.

In contrast to the impressive outfits with which it is customary to see her on red carpets or events, the protagonist of queen’s gambit He wore a vintage coat and sportswear for the occasion to walk around the city.

With a relaxed look and accompanied by a friend, Anya Taylor Joy enjoyed a day at Café Gratitude, in Los Angeles TIDLA-21

Vegan burger was the dish chosen by the actress during her visit to the establishment TIDLA-21

Angelina Jolie It was another of the stars that was seen these days in Beverly Hills. Along with her daughter Shiloh, the actress shopped at Bristol Farms. Dressed in black and with a chinstrap, she displayed her usual elegance.

In Beverly Hills, Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh shopped together at Bristol Farms Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Glasses and a chinstrap accompanied the total black look chosen by Jolie for her outing in the company of her daughter Backgrid/The Grosby Group

A few days before the premiere of the Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy, which narrates the stormy love affair between Pamela Anderson and the musician Tommy Lee, the star of Baywatch had dinner with a friend in Malibu.

The Baywatch actress will be portrayed on screen by Lily James in the miniseries Pam & Tommy, which will premiere on Hulu on February 2 Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Pamela Anderson had dinner with a friend in Malibu Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Jennifer Lopez left the Canary Islands on Saturday night, after the suspension of the shooting of the film Mother due to the massive coronavirus infections recorded on set. The actress had arrived on Tuesday in the Spanish islands to continue filming with Joseph Fiennes.

Filming was scheduled to continue throughout the week, but the actress and singer had to remain isolated in the luxurious villa where she was staying. On Friday, the team had prepared to film a new scene for the film, but everything was suspended due to Covid infections and the superstar decided to return to the United States.

Jennifer Lopez at the airport in the Canary Islands on Saturday night after filming for her upcoming film, The Mother, was suspended due to the massive spread of Covid-19 on set Backgrid/The Grosby Group

A romance that progresses. In California, Kanye West and actress Julia Fox were seen together again. This time checking into a Hollywood hotel after dining at a fancy establishment. Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Night out. Sarah Jessica Parker and her son James enjoyed dinner in New York City together with friends Splash News/The Grosby Group

Selma Blair and Ron Carlson went for a walk in Los Angeles and decided to have a coffee during the walk TIDLA-212

With a fun look, Selma Blair toured Los Angeles with Ron Carlson TIDLA-212