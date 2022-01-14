IMSS: Sport, the best preventive medicine (Latest)

Dear reader: Now that our health, and life itself, are still at imminent risk due to the endless series of variants derived from the covid-19 coronavirus. It goes without saying that it is necessary to take all due precautions so as not to become part of those fearsome statistics of millions of dead and infected in the world. Unfortunately, we are all exposed to suffering at any time the terrible symptoms of that plague that until now nobody knows where it comes from, much less when it will stop.

The vaccine, which is believed to be the saving antidote, has not had the convincing effects as the definitive remedy that was expected, and the evil now attacks even those who have already been vaccinated; in many cases with a fatal outcome. Two years after this global health scourge, with an increasing number of infections and without yet finding the long-awaited remedy, it is more than clear that this may continue like this for who knows how long. That the number of deaths is lower now is not a consolation and much less to sing victory; one or two who die daily from this terrible apocalyptic evil is still worrying, because one of them could be any of our family, an acquaintance or oneself.

The hope in the future. Millennium Journal. -Zoe Robledo. He continues: We fight for life without forgetting the transformation. The fight against corruption, maximum transparency and accountability have not ceased to be priorities. Today the procurement procedures by public tender are broadcast live. We have carried out 26 processes where more than 16 billion pesos have been used. It was the reason that allowed us to regulate the market in the acquisition of supplies for the care of the pandemic and the constant and timely supply of personal protection equipment was guaranteed.

But also the IMSS is the future that belongs to science. In 2021 we authorized 9 thousand 40 places for residents to enter in 2022: this means more than double what was authorized per year in the last administration. But it is not only about increase, but also about quality. We went from 775 specialty courses in 2019 to 1,123 in 2021 and from 200 to 377 locations. We also provided 268,000 telemedicine consultations (the first of this strategy), 15 million online training sessions, and 1,448 covid-related health research protocols were prepared. Thanks to Diario Milenio for their support.

Given such a complicated national health panorama, the challenge for the IMSS, as for all health institutions, is very great. Due to the growing pandemic, ordinary and urgent care for all patients who require it cannot be left aside. Hence the importance of having to implement alternative medical services. Telemedicine consultations are a great option to deal with this scourge that requires due attention.

Hence also the importance of the medical vision of Dr. Rubén Argüero Sánchez (pioneer of heart transplants in Mexico and Latin America and of stem cells in said organ) of carrying out a sanitary reengineering in the national health systems to adapt them to the demands from service. It would not be about creating anything new or inventing or imposing political occurrences, or putting inexperienced people in health matters, but about taking advantage of the same resources to be able to offer a better service.

The worrying thing, dear reader, is that, if it is not done as soon as possible, as we have warned so many times, the medical services of all institutions may collapse before the onslaught of the growing pandemic plague that is already wreaking havoc. We are on time.

BY DIEGO ALCALÁ PONCE

COLLABORATOR

DIEGOALCALAPONCE@HOTMAIL.COM

CAR