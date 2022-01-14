IMSS Jalisco seeks to streamline medical care

Karla Victoria Rodriguez

Because the demand for care in medical units throughout the Health Sector is greater every day, in the Family Medicine Unit (UMF) No. 171, in Zapopan, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) is reconfiguring internal processes to speed up service.

It has six respiratory care modules: four for Social Security Respiratory Care (MARSS) and two within the Continuous Medical Care service, with an average care time in a module of 20 minutes, to provide uninterrupted care to beneficiaries who come with symptoms associated with coronavirus.

They carry out rapid tests and/or PCR on those whose symptoms meet the current operational definition and, depending on the result, both a pharmacological treatment kit is granted in case of outpatient recovery, as well as hospital care in serious cases.

To date, there are a total of 20 doctors and 12 nurses, in addition to laboratory technicians and trained personnel for taking tests, who during the last five days have treated an average of between 250 and 380 patients per day.

In addition, they indicated that each one of the procedures in UMF No. 171 is delimited both to the outside and to the inside of the unit; managerial staff and Care and Orientation to the Right holder of the clinic attends the organization of the same.

Therefore, the IMSS Jalisco makes an attentive call to preserve the measures of healthy distance and permanent use of face masks inside and outside its facilities. In addition, it calls for compliance with the instructions of the health personnel in order to maintain order in the units.

