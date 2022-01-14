‘I was anxious to get to Sevilla; I needed a change of scenery

Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona is a new player Seville Spanish, to which he arrives from the porto, in which he has played the last six and a half seasons, and has signed a contract until 2025.

The Mexican interior right reached Seville Thursday night on a private flight from Portugal to pass this Friday the procedure of the medical examination before joining the training sessions led by the coach Julen Lopetegui.

Upon his arrival in the Andalusian capital, the Mexican footballer showed off the shirt with the number ‘9’ that he will wear during his first months at the Seville and he did not miss the opportunity to detail his feelings after finally finalizing his signing.

“We were anxious. We had been waiting for this moment for more than a year. I am very happy, I already needed a change of scenery,” he said. Crown from the car that took him from the airport to his ‘new house’, the Sanchez-Pizjuan.

And it is that Crown had already been associated with Seville for several months, the movement coming close to materializing but never becoming possible until this winter market.

